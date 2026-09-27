Trump did not confirm Zelenskyy's statement about authorizing Ukraine to manufacture missiles for Patriot

U.S. President Donald Trump did not confirm that Washington had agreed to grant Ukraine a license to produce interceptor missiles for Patriot systems. The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed such a possibility with Trump and received a positive signal, CNN reports, as cited by UNN.

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On Saturday, journalists asked Trump directly about the possible licensing agreement. He confirmed that the issue of Patriot systems had been discussed during his meeting with Zelenskyy in New York, but he did not answer whether he had agreed to the production of missiles in Ukraine.

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We talked about many different topics, and on many of them we have very strong agreement — Trump said.

The White House was asked for clarification

Instead of giving a specific answer regarding Patriot systems, Trump said he wanted an agreement to end the war.

But you know what I want from him? To make a deal. I want him to settle the matter with Putin, and I want Putin to settle the matter with him — the U.S. president said.

CNN contacted the White House for clarification of Trump's position.

The day before, Zelenskyy said that during the meeting, the U.S. president told him that Ukraine would "receive a license to produce Patriot missiles." Kyiv has been raising this issue for a long time because of the shortage of interceptors, which are critically important for protection against Russian ballistic missiles.

Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy