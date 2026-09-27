Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversary

Photos from social media

Lana Del Rey’s husband, Jeremy Dufrene, shared previously unpublished photos from their wedding and life together to mark their second wedding anniversary. He posted the rare images on Instagram, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Happy anniversary to my most beautiful and precious little wife. I love you so much – Dufrene wrote.

Among the photos he posted was one from the couple’s wedding in September 2024, showing Del Rey and Dufrene holding hands as they exchanged vows.

Together for two years

Dufrene also shared photos from their travels together. In one of the images, the couple is in the swamps, where the singer’s husband, who works as a guide, is holding a small alligator; in another, they pose in a small plane.

Del Rey and Dufrene first met in 2019 during a tour of the Louisiana swamps. The couple married in September 2024 and generally keeps details of their private life out of the public eye.

Earlier, the 41-year-old singer called her husband the "most influential person" in her life.

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