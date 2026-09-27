Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversary

$44.9751.12
ukenru
11:56 PM • 794 views
Cases of life-threatening botulism have been recorded in Ukraine following "beauty injections"
10:55 PM • 3706 views
Lavrov said that Europe's calls to prepare for war with Russia could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy"Video
09:56 PM • 6802 views
Russia has begun recruiting Thai residents into its army, promising "safe" service far from Ukraine
08:55 PM • 11984 views
After speaking with Lavrov, Germany’s Foreign Minister called Sybiha and told him about the results of the negotiations
08:16 PM • 13373 views
Ukraine used combat robots against the Russian army in Donbas for the first time
September 26, 06:01 PM • 12858 views
Putin is looking for excuses not to meet and not to end the war — Zelenskyy
September 26, 12:12 PM • 30322 views
"Milftech" in action: Fire Point bets on women in defense
September 26, 10:30 AM • 32688 views
The Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery and a missile components plant in russia — ZelenskyyVideo
September 26, 10:23 AM • 24178 views
Nations League: Georgia-Ukraine — where and when to watch the matchVideo
September 26, 09:29 AM • 24058 views
Following new Russian strikes, Zelenskyy called on Trump to enact the law on sanctions "from hell" against the Russian FederationPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
0.8m/s
72%
759mm
Popular news
Serbia hopes to extend its gas agreement with the Russian Federation after Vučić's conversation with PutinSeptember 26, 02:37 PM • 4360 views
Ukraine has attracted $51.5 million from Japan for the development of the healthcare system — KoretskyiSeptember 26, 02:52 PM • 4926 views
The Cosmonova data center in Kyiv ceased operations after a Russian strikePhotoSeptember 26, 03:37 PM • 3984 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy and Putin to reach an agreement to end the war September 26, 03:57 PM • 6156 views
How educational institutions should operate during power outages — the Ministry of Education and Science has issued recommendationsSeptember 26, 04:42 PM • 8750 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 37983 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 53833 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 59976 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 52243 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 48282 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
Pakistan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhoto12:07 AM • 60 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelity11:06 PM • 554 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideo10:06 PM • 1290 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his career09:05 PM • 3072 views
Margot Robbie secretly changed her nameSeptember 26, 12:00 PM • 20129 views
Actual
The New York Times
Shahed-136
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook

Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Jeremy Dufrene posted rare photos for the second anniversary of his marriage to Lana Del Rey. The couple got married in September 2024.

Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversary
Photos from social media

Lana Del Rey’s husband, Jeremy Dufrene, shared previously unpublished photos from their wedding and life together to mark their second wedding anniversary. He posted the rare images on Instagram, E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Happy anniversary to my most beautiful and precious little wife. I love you so much

– Dufrene wrote.

Among the photos he posted was one from the couple’s wedding in September 2024, showing Del Rey and Dufrene holding hands as they exchanged vows.

Together for two years

Dufrene also shared photos from their travels together. In one of the images, the couple is in the swamps, where the singer’s husband, who works as a guide, is holding a small alligator; in another, they pose in a small plane.

Del Rey and Dufrene first met in 2019 during a tour of the Louisiana swamps. The couple married in September 2024 and generally keeps details of their private life out of the public eye.

Earlier, the 41-year-old singer called her husband the "most influential person" in her life.

Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometown27.09.26, 01:06 • 1290 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Marriage
Louisiana