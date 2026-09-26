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Ukraine has attracted $51.5 million from Japan for the development of the healthcare system — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The funds were received by the state budget as part of the World Bank’s THRIVE project. They will be allocated to medical guarantees and strengthening the NHSU.

Ukraine has attracted $51.5 million from Japan for the development of the healthcare system — Koretskyi

Ukraine has secured $51.5 million from the government of Japan to develop its healthcare system. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN. 

Details

"Ukraine has secured $51.5 million from the government of Japan במסגרת the World Bank’s THRIVE project to develop its healthcare system. The funds have already been credited to the state budget and will be directed toward improving the efficiency of the Medical Guarantees Program and strengthening the institutional capacity of the National Health Service of Ukraine," Koretskyi reported. 

The total funding of the THRIVE program amounts to $1.2 billion, of which Ukraine has already received $449 million. 

We remind you

Ukraine secured $841 million from the World Bank under guarantees from the Government of Canada. The government is directing the funds to reimburse state budget expenditures on pension payments. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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