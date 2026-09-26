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The Ukrainian man cannot be questioned after the stabbing at a monastery in Poland due to a psychotic disorder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

The 31-year-old Ukrainian man has been diagnosed with an acute psychotic disorder. The prosecution will ask the court to place him in a hospital for three months.

The Ukrainian man cannot be questioned after the stabbing at a monastery in Poland due to a psychotic disorder

A Ukrainian citizen who attacked people with a knife in a Polish monastery has been diagnosed with acute polymorphic psychotic disorder. Because of this, the prosecutor's office can neither question him nor charge him. TVN24 and Onet Wiadomości report this, as cited by UNN

Details 

Representatives of the prosecutor's office said that no action would be taken against the detained 31-year-old Ukrainian in the near future.

"We have already received the psychiatric evaluation. The experts determined that the suspect is showing signs of mental illness in the form of acute polymorphic psychotic disorders," one of the prosecution representatives said.

The representative also added that the mental condition of the 31-year-old man does not allow him to participate in court proceedings because of "pronounced psychotic symptoms, a state of severe psychomotor agitation, disordered thinking, and a lack of logical connection."

"The suspect currently requires antipsychotic treatment to be prescribed," she said.

The Ukrainian's condition prevents his questioning and the filing of charges against him. The prosecutor's office in Jarosław will reportedly petition the court to place him in custody at a hospital for three months.

Recall

In Poland, one person was killed and four were injured as a result of a knife attack at the monastery of the Benedictine Sisters in Jarosław, in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship. Clergy members are among the injured. Police detained a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen. 

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, said that the detained Ukrainian may have mental disorders and is in a hospital. 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the crime at the abbey of the Benedictine Sisters in Jarosław, committed by a Ukrainian, and emphasized that he was shocked by this evil. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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