Trump asked Zelenskyy to meet with Putin in Moscow for peace talks - media

U.S. President Donald Trump again urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — despite repeated refusals in the past — as the United States seeks to revive peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The publication reports that Zelenskyy rejected the proposal, which was made during a meeting with the American leader at the UN. According to people familiar with the Ukrainian leader’s position, Trump’s raising the issue displeased him.

When journalists asked when he would visit Moscow, Zelenskyy replied: "On a missile," adding an obscene word.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

We would add

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hinted at Russia’s readiness to consider peace proposals, but said it would first determine its own interests. He also threatened Kyiv with new strikes.