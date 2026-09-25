Trump asked Zelenskyy to meet with Putin in Moscow for peace talks - media
Kyiv • UNN
This week, the U.S. president again urged the Ukrainian leader to go to Moscow for a meeting with the Russian dictator. Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the proposal.
U.S. President Donald Trump again urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — despite repeated refusals in the past — as the United States seeks to revive peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.
Details
The publication reports that Zelenskyy rejected the proposal, which was made during a meeting with the American leader at the UN. According to people familiar with the Ukrainian leader’s position, Trump’s raising the issue displeased him.
When journalists asked when he would visit Moscow, Zelenskyy replied: "On a missile," adding an obscene word.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
We would add
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hinted at Russia’s readiness to consider peace proposals, but said it would first determine its own interests. He also threatened Kyiv with new strikes.