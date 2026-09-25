An Audi electric car set a Guinness World Record by traveling 1,338 km on a single charge

The Audi A6 Sportback E-Tron electric vehicle covered 1,338 km on a single charge, setting a new Guinness World Record for production cars. UNN reports this, citing a statement from the automaker.

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At the wheel of the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron Performance, European rally champion Mikołaj Marczyk covered this distance across Poland on a single battery charge. The final energy consumption was just 7.09 kWh per 100 kilometers.

The record-breaking journey began on September 11 at 1:55 a.m. and took Marczyk through Poland along the Vistula River, via Kraków, Sandomierz, Warsaw, Toruń and Grudziądz to Hel on the Baltic Sea—and back along the same route.

Marczyk drove the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron in normal driving mode, with many stretches during rush hour, at an average temperature of 15 degrees Celsius. Early in the morning in Grudziądz, the thermometer showed just seven degrees Celsius.

Forty-five hours after the start, the journey between Toruń and Ciechocinek was completed, with 1,338 kilometers covered.

"For the record attempt, I drove the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron performance. The car produces 367 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. Its battery has a usable capacity of 94.9 kWh, complemented by an exceptionally low drag coefficient. There is enormous potential in this. Even for me, the result of 1,338 kilometers was a pleasant surprise," Marczyk noted.

The Audi A6 Sportback e-tron performance, as stated, has a WLTP range of up to 777 kilometers. However, by remaining constantly focused on efficiency, Marczyk secured a place in the Guinness Book of Records and a range of 1,338 km.

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