What is celebrated on September 25 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 25, the world observes World Pharmacists Day under the auspices of FIP, World Lung Day, and World Dream Day, while Mozambique celebrates Armed Forces Day. According to the church calendar under the new style, Venerable Euphrosyne of Alexandria and Venerable Sergius of Radonezh are commemorated, reports UNN.

World Pharmacists Day

An official international professional observance established in 2009 by the Council of the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) at a congress in Istanbul. The date was chosen to commemorate the founding of FIP on September 25, 1912.

The purpose of the day is to highlight the important role of pharmaceutical professionals, scientists, and pharmacists in ensuring global health, improving the safety of drug therapy, developing the latest vaccines and medicines, and providing qualified consultations to patients around the world.

World Lung Day

A global medical and educational observance established by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) in 2017. The event aims to draw the attention of the global community to diseases of the respiratory system, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, tuberculosis, pneumonia, and lung cancer.

The day emphasizes the importance of clean air, giving up smoking, early diagnosis through spirometry, and vaccination to preserve the respiratory system.

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World Dream Day

An unofficial international observance founded in 2012 by Columbia University lecturer Ozioma Egwuonwu.

The purpose of the day is to encourage people, communities, and organizations to clearly formulate their global and personal goals, turn dreams into concrete strategies and actions, and join forces to create positive social change, innovation, and an improved quality of life on the planet.

International Ataxia Awareness Day

A global medical observance dedicated to raising public and medical professionals' awareness of ataxia—a group of neuromuscular disorders characterized by impaired coordination of movement, speech, and balance.

The day calls for expanded scientific research to find effective treatments for genetic and acquired forms of ataxia, as well as support for patients and their families.

Armed Forces Day of Mozambique

An official public holiday commemorating September 25, 1964, when the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO), led by Eduardo Mondlane, launched an armed uprising against Portuguese colonial rule in Cabo Delgado Province.

The day honors service members and veterans of the war of liberation and is marked by ceremonial parades, the laying of flowers at memorials, and cultural events.

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Republic Day in Rwanda

A commemorative national observance marking the referendum of September 25, 1961, organized under the supervision of the United Nations.

During the plebiscite, the country's population voted by a majority to abolish the monarchy and establish a republican system, which became a decisive step toward achieving full independence from Belgium.

The Commemoration Day of Venerable Euphrosyne of Alexandria

Under the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic faithful commemorate Venerable Euphrosyne of Alexandria—a fifth-century Christian saint who, seeking to devote her life to God and avoid an unwanted marriage, secretly left home, adopted men's clothing, and entered a men's monastery under the name of the monk Izmaragd.

She spent 38 years in strict ascetic obedience, becoming renowned for her spiritual virtues, and only shortly before her death revealed the secret to her father, Paphnutius.

Under the old calendar, the faithful observe the Leave-taking of the Feast of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos, concluding the eight-day prayerful commemoration of the birth of the Virgin Mary.

On this day, the memory of Hieromartyr Autonomus, Bishop of Italy, is also honored. At the end of the 3rd century, during the persecutions under Diocletian, he moved to Bithynia, converted many pagans to Christianity, and built a church in honor of the Archangel Michael, where he suffered a martyr's death at the hands of a pagan mob.

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