Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini and her getaway with Hamilton

Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink bikini in her latest Instagram post after her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton shared a sweet glimpse of their date. UNN reports, citing the Daily Mail.

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On Wednesday, Kim wrote on Instagram: "Reasons why I missed your call", sharing some of the highlights from the past few weeks with the 41-year-old Formula 1 driver.

In one photo, the 45-year-old TV star flaunted her cleavage in a tiny swimsuit while posing on the beach.

The loved-up couple also attended the star-studded opening gala for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in the United States and wore matching Saint Laurent outfits.

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Kim, who was styled by Zendaya's stylist Law Roach, looked incredible in a floral black-and-gold sequin dress that accentuated her famous curves.

The mother of four drew everyone's attention in a glamorous dress from Tom Ford's Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2004 collection, completing the look with high gold heels.

She also shared an adorable photo of Lewis's puppy, Halo.

This came after Lewis posted a sweet shot of Kim kissing him on the cheek in a series of photos from their date on Instagram on Tuesday.

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