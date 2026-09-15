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Kim Kardashian was awarded symbolic compensation of 1 euro for the robbery in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Kim Kardashian received symbolic compensation for the robbery in Paris. Her $4 million engagement ring has still not been found.

Kim Kardashian was awarded symbolic compensation of 1 euro for the robbery in Paris
REUTERS/Piroschka

On Tuesday, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian was awarded symbolic compensation of 1 euro (US$1.15) from the robbers who tied her up at gunpoint in a Paris hotel in 2016 and stole jewelry, including her $4 million engagement ring. Her lawyer reported this, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Kardashian, who feared she would die during the incident, sought this symbolic sum in a civil lawsuit against some of the people convicted in May 2025 for the robbery. This was said by the lawyer of another plaintiff—the hotel administrator.

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The robbers, often referred to in France as the "grandpa robbers" because of their advanced age, wore ski masks and were disguised in police uniforms. At the time it was committed, the crime was the biggest robbery in France in 20 years. Most of the jewelry was never recovered, including the engagement ring given to her by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye).

The hotel administrator sought 500,000 euros in compensation, and the court awarded him approximately 110,000 euros, his lawyer said.

Kardashian’s Paris lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

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During the 2025 trial, Kardashian told Aomar Aït Khedache—the robbery’s organizer, who was 69 at the time—that she forgave him, but that this did not take away the trauma she had suffered as a result of the incident. He was sentenced to three years in prison, while seven other people received sentences for crimes related to the robbery.

Antonina Tumanova

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