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Yermak’s obligation to wear an electronic ankle monitor was not extended

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7904 views

The HACC did not extend Andriy Yermak’s obligation to wear an electronic ankle monitor. The former head of the Office of the President is suspected of laundering property.

Yermak’s obligation to wear an electronic ankle monitor was not extended

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court did not extend the obligation for former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak, who is suspected of money laundering, to wear an electronic bracelet. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

The court considered a motion by a SAP prosecutor to extend the period of the obligations imposed on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak, who is suspected of laundering property obtained through criminal means during the construction of a private cottage settlement near Kyiv.

Following its consideration, the court did not extend the obligation to wear an electronic monitoring device. The other obligations, including not leaving the boundaries of the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions without permission, with the possibility of transiting through other regions, remain unchanged, the SAP statement reads.

Context

Andrii Yermak is a suspect in a case involving the laundering of UAH 460 million through elite construction near Kyiv. This is a crime provided for by Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (laundering of property obtained through criminal means).

The article provides for imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, and confiscation of property.

On May 14 of this year, a HACC judge ordered the former Head of the Office of the President to be held in custody with the possibility of bail of UAH 140 million. SAP prosecutors had requested that the amount be set at UAH 180 million.

On May 18, the HACC confirmed that UAH 140 million in bail had been posted for Yermak. Later, Andrii Yermak was released on bail, and his defense filed an appeal.

Reminder

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak's request to have his electronic bracelet removed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak