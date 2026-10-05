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Already 77% of hospitals in the capable network are fully autonomous

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

According to the Ministry of Health, all hospitals in Ukraine have generators, 96% have autonomous heating, and 78% have their own water sources.

Already 77% of hospitals in the capable network are fully autonomous
Illustrative photo

The Ministry of Health reported that in Ukraine, 77% of hospitals in the capable network are fully autonomous, UNN writes. 

The ministry emphasizes that strengthening the autonomy of medical institutions remains a priority. According to the Ministry of Health, 100% of hospitals are equipped with generators, 96% have autonomous heating, and 78% have local water supply sources. In addition, 468 institutions are equipped with Starlink satellite communication systems.

As UNN wrote, full autonomy includes not only the provision of backup power sources, but also autonomous heating (their own boiler houses or the ability to quickly connect to mobile boiler houses in the event of interruptions to centralized heating), as well as their own water supply source. 

The ministry also reported on the development of alternative energy. Solar power systems have already been installed at 303 hospitals in the capable network. More than 200 additional such systems are planned to be installed by the end of the year. 

The state is paying particular attention to the safety of patients and medical workers: 750 healthcare institutions have 1,362 civil defense protective structures on their premises. Work is currently under way to modernize the existing shelters, bring them into compliance with the established requirements, and further expand the network of protective structures at medical institutions.

At the same time, protected medical spaces are being developed, allowing treatment to continue even during shelling. In particular, construction of the "Ark" underground medical complex is under way in Kharkiv, while protected medical premises with wards and an operating room have already been equipped in Zaporizhzhia.

The situation regarding the autonomy of hospitals in Kyiv 

On September 11, the Kyiv City State Administration Department of Health reported that more than 65% of the institutions in the capable network were already fully autonomous. Readiness is planned to reach 100% by the end of October. 

Particular attention is being paid to institutions receiving patients with polytrauma and injuries; according to the Department of Health, they have already been equipped not only with primary but also additional generators in case the main equipment fails. Overall, the issue of backup power supply in the capital's hospitals is practically resolved, but full autonomy, as we have written, means alternative sources of water and heat, and some of the capital's medical institutions are still working on these aspects. At the same time, there are institutions such as the capital's Perinatal Center, which built a pellet boiler house and have a private well even before the start of the full-scale war.  

Lilia Podolyak

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