During the night of November 20, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv. As of 2 a.m., the capital had already experienced at least two waves of strikes involving several missiles. Powerful explosions were heard in the city. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and monitoring channels reported a missile threat, UNN writes.

Details

According to preliminary information, Russian forces are using various types of missiles, including ballistic missiles.

The day before, monitoring resources reported that Russian strategic bombers were airborne and warned of possible missile launches toward morning.

However, the attack on the Ukrainian capital began during the night. Kyiv residents reported a series of powerful explosions.

Kyiv is under missile attack

According to monitoring channels, Russian forces carried out at least two waves of missile strikes, each involving several missiles.

The Air Force is warning of aerial targets moving toward the capital.

Information about possible hits, destruction, and casualties is currently being clarified. Residents are urged to remain in shelters until the official all-clear for the air raid is given.

One of Russia’s largest chemical plants was attacked – an enterprise linked to the production of explosives