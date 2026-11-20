In Russia's Smolensk region, drones attacked the PJSC "Dorogobuzh" chemical plant, which produces components that can be used to manufacture industrial explosives. A powerful explosion occurred on the premises of the enterprise, and the moment was captured on video. ASTRA reports this, citing the results of an OSINT analysis, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, a drone attack warning was issued in the region around midnight. Reports of a strike on the enterprise's industrial site soon emerged.

An ASTRA OSINT analyst established that the explosion recorded on video occurred specifically on the premises of the "Dorogobuzh" plant, which is one of the largest industrial enterprises in the Smolensk region.

At the time of publication, there had been no official reports about the attack or its consequences. The extent of the possible damage remains unknown.

What is known about the attacked plant

PJSC "Dorogobuzh" is part of the Russian "Acron" group, whose main beneficiary is billionaire Vyacheslav Kantor.

The enterprise produces ammonia, nitric acid, mineral fertilizers, and ammonium nitrate. According to the company, the plant accounts for about 11% of Russia's total ammonium nitrate production; ammonium nitrate can also be used in the manufacture of industrial explosives.

This is not the first attack on the enterprise. During the night of February 25, seven people were killed in a strike on the plant, including two employees of a fire and rescue unit who were poisoned by ammonia.

The plant was also attacked earlier, in December 2025.

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