Overall, since the beginning of this day, 248 combat engagements have taken place at the front. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops eliminated more than 60 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and wounded another 13, UNN reports.

The enemy launched two missile and 49 air strikes, dropping 171 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 3,247 kamikaze drones to inflict damage and carried out 1,620 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions - the report says.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have conducted nine assault actions, launched three air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 130 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted four times to attack the positions of our units in the areas of the populated areas of Anyskine and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once toward Kupiansk.

Eleven attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near the populated areas of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi and toward Lyman. The battle continues.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Kryva Luka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no assault actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy assaults: in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka and Vilne, and toward Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodiaz. Another assault is ongoing.

"The train goes no further": General Staff confirms the third strike on the Crimean Bridge

The enemy carried out 20 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance near the populated areas of Novyi Donbas, Krasnopodillia, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Myrne and Molodetske, and toward Hulive and Serhiivka. One of these attacks is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 64 occupiers were eliminated here today and 13 wounded; 10 vehicles, one electronic warfare system, two special-purpose systems and seven enemy shelters were destroyed. Three vehicles, two guns, one electronic warfare system, two special-purpose systems, three UAV command posts and 88 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 153 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attempted once to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Ternove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks toward the populated areas of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rizdvianka and Yehorivka, and near Rybne, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne. Another attack is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders made four attempts to advance toward Novopavlivka and Novoiakovlivka, and near Stepove. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers conducted no assault actions.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff summed up.

Russia lost nearly 2,000 troops in a day of war in Ukraine