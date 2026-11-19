The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed another strike on the Crimean Bridge during the night of November 19 and damage to the railway track. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense stated: "The train is not going any further," UNN writes.

"Neptune" strikes a symbol: the railway track of the Kerch Bridge has been damaged. Explosions were heard again over the Kerch Strait during the night of November 19. Missile forces—specifically, the Ukrainian Navy’s Neptune coastal missile systems—struck the illegally built Kerch Bridge with missiles. The target was hit, and traffic across the bridge was blocked. The railway track was damaged - the General Staff reported.

"The train is not going any further. The Kerch Bridge, the railway section. Ukrainian Neptunes carried out a strike on it during the night of November 19. There were hits in the area of the arch and railway tracks. The extent of the damage is being clarified, but train traffic is currently suspended. A little arithmetic. 19 kilometers of rails. 38,000 sleepers. 228 billion rubles spent on construction. And not a single train this morning," Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense added.

Why this matters

This bridge, as the General Staff emphasized, is "the main land artery through which the russian army supplies its occupation forces in the south with fuel, ammunition, and equipment. russia built it as a symbol of the occupation of the peninsula and for years insisted that it was \"unreachable\" and \"invulnerable\"".

"Neptune has its own score to settle with such symbols. In April 2022, a Ukrainian cruise missile of this type put a definitive end to the history of the flagship of the russian Black Sea Fleet, the cruiser Moskva. Now the Neptunes, along with other Ukrainian weapons, are putting their own full stops on the bridge by which the occupiers hold on to Crimea," the General Staff reported.

As the Ministry of Defense noted, "for russia, this bridge is a conveyor belt of war: tank cars and ammunition wagons for the grouping in the south. The conveyor belt has malfunctioned. The other route runs overland, along the front. Our drones meet the cargoes there. For Ukraine, this means time gained and lives saved: the less that reaches the occupiers, the less will strike our soldiers".

"This is the third strike on the bridge in a week. And this is a response. Just last night, russia launched 98 attack drones and missiles at Ukraine. Over and out. We ask that Crimea be liberated," the Ministry of Defense stated.

"The Kerch crossing is only one link in the chain by which the enemy supplies the front. Step by step, the Defense Forces are reducing the capabilities of the rest of russia’s military logistics as well. Following the previous strikes, damage to the roadways of three more automobile bridges was confirmed: on November 15, across the Siverskyi Donets River near Pryshyb in Luhansk region and across the Mius River near Taganrog in Rostov region; on November 14, across the Mius Estuary near Lakedomonivka in the same Rostov region," the General Staff said in a statement.

As the General Staff emphasized, "every bridge put out of service means longer detours, congestion at crossings, and delayed convoys carrying ammunition and fuel that the occupiers are waiting for on the front line".

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine, exercising the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the enemy’s military and economic potential and compelling russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff stressed.

Third attack on the Crimean Bridge in a week: Ukraine’s General Staff congratulated the Vasco da Gama Bridge on being named the longest in Europe