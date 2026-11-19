Russia lost nearly 2,000 troops in a day of war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Over the course of November 18, Russian forces lost 1,970 troops. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,630,980 personnel.
During the day on November 18, the enemy lost 1,970 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,630,980 personnel as of November 19.
Reminder
In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed or seriously wounded.
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