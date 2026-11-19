During the day on November 18, the enemy lost 1,970 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,630,980 personnel as of November 19.

Reminder

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed or seriously wounded.

For the first time since 2023, Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated more territory in Donetsk region than they lost in a month, monitors say