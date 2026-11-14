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For the first time since 2023, Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated more territory in Donetsk region than they lost in a month, monitors say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

According to monitors, over the past month Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated more territory in Donetsk region than they lost. There is no independent confirmation.

For the first time since 2023, Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated more territory in Donetsk region than they lost in a month, monitors say

For the first time in three years, Ukrainian forces managed to liberate more territory in Donetsk region over the course of a month than they lost as a result of Russian offensive actions. The last time such a ratio of territorial gains to losses was recorded was in 2023. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Mariupol Resistance," UNN writes.

Details

According to the channel, over the past month, the territorial gains of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in Donetsk region exceeded the advance of Russian troops.

The authors of the report emphasize that the last time a monthly balance of territorial changes in Donetsk region that was positive for Ukraine was observed was in 2023.

At the same time, the report does not provide specific figures for the territories liberated and lost. There is also currently no independent confirmation of these calculations.

Russians are stuck in Kupiansk without supplies; receiving reinforcements is “almost impossible” – ISW04.10.26, 07:06 • 26264 views

Stepan Haftko

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