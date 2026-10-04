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Russians are stuck in Kupiansk without supplies; receiving reinforcements is “almost impossible” – ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15335 views

Russian units in Kupiansk are experiencing problems with supplies and reinforcements. ISW has not confirmed claims of advances near Kivsharivka.

Russians are stuck in Kupiansk without supplies; receiving reinforcements is “almost impossible” – ISW

Russian troops continue to operate directly in Kupiansk and north of the city, but are facing serious problems with supplies and the transfer of reinforcements. This is stated in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

The analysts refer, in particular, to Russian sources. A source associated with Russia’s Northern Grouping of Forces stated that Russian units remain in Kupiansk, but that receiving reinforcements has become "almost impossible" for them.

Russia has created a new division for the first time in a year and immediately threw it into the fighting for Kostiantynivka04.10.26, 02:38 • 21470 views

Logistical problems have also been recorded north of the city. Russian sources acknowledge difficulties in supplying forward units, while Ukrainian forces are counterattacking near Zakhidne and Kindrashivka.

Russians claim advances near Kupiansk

At the same time, one of the Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian troops had advanced southeast of Kivsharivka and allegedly control about half of the settlement. In the cited passage, ISW does not independently confirm this claim.

In the neighboring area near Borova, Russian troops continued offensive operations on October 2 and 3 to the north and southeast of the settlement, but did not achieve any confirmed advances.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced in several directions at once and liberated another settlement – ISW28.09.26, 07:58 • 22071 view

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine
Kupiansk