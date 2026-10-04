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Russia has created a new division for the first time in a year and immediately threw it into the fighting for Kostiantynivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1852 views

Russia formed the 84th Motor Rifle Division and committed it to the fighting for Kostiantynivka. New divisions have fewer tanks due to losses.

Russia has created a new division for the first time in a year and immediately threw it into the fighting for Kostiantynivka

The Russian army has deployed a new 84th Motor Rifle Division, which has already been engaged in the fighting for Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. This is the first report of Russia creating a new division-level formation in 2026, Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new division was formed as part of Russia’s 3rd Combined Arms Army, which was previously the so-called "1st Army Corps of the Luhansk People’s Republic". Its core was the 4th Motor Rifle Brigade, together with two attached motor rifle regiments.

During Operation "Vivaldi," up to 140 sq km of territory was liberated — Zelenskyy03.10.26, 20:46 • 4226 views

At the same time, the pace of creating new divisions in Russia has slowed. In 2025, the formation of three such formations was reported, whereas in 2024 there were as many as seven.

The structure of Russian divisions is changing due to losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the number of divisions in the Russian army has increased significantly. Whereas there were 12 in 2022, by the beginning of February 2025 there were already 23.

At the same time, the structure of the motor rifle divisions themselves has also changed. Before the invasion, their "core" usually consisted of one tank regiment and two motor rifle regiments. In the new divisions formed in 2024–2025, the structure already provided for three motor rifle regiments and only one tank battalion.

Defense Express links this change primarily to the heavy losses of the Russian army in heavy equipment and manpower during the war against Ukraine.

"ATESH" reported thousands of casualties and cases of suicide in a Russian division advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region28.09.26, 07:46 • 46281 view

Stepan Haftko

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