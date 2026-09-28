The Russian 127th Motor Rifle Division, whose units are advancing in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, has suffered losses numbering in the thousands, while cases of unauthorized absence from units and suicides were recorded among its servicemen. This was reported by the “ATESH” movement, citing internal documents of the division that it obtained, UNN writes.

Details

According to “Cyber-ATESH,” the internal reports of the Russian unit mention thousands of servicemen killed or missing and more than 9,000 wounded.

Newly elected deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation are reportedly calling for Russian troops to be withdrawn from the Lyman direction – “ATESH”

The documents also record numerous cases of unauthorized absence from military units and suicides among Russian servicemen, the movement claims.

Loss figures may have been understated

“ATESH” said it compared the documents it obtained with information from open sources and the results of other studies of losses among units of the 127th Division. According to the movement, significant discrepancies were found between the internal reports and the estimates obtained through such analysis.

The movement assumes that the official internal statistics may not reflect the actual scale of the division’s losses. At the same time, there is currently no independent confirmation of the data published by “ATESH.”

"ATESH" Reconnoitered a Russian Plant Whose Products Are Used to Manufacture UAVs