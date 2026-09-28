Russia struck a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb; 8 children were among the 20 injured

Russian forces struck a multi-story residential building in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district with a guided aerial bomb. Twenty people were injured in the attack, including 8 children, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported, writes UNN.

Details

The impact hit the second floor of the building. The strike damaged the structures of the second and third floors.

Eight children were among those injured. Two boys, aged 8 and 12, were hospitalized.

Six children received medical assistance at the scene

Medics provided the necessary assistance directly at the site of the attack to another 6 minors. They were girls aged 3, 7, and 15, as well as boys aged 9, 10, and 10.

Information about the consequences of the Russian strike is being уточнено.

The Russian strike on the "Stolychnyi" market in Kyiv claimed the lives of two people