The scandal between Ukraine and South Korea over North Korean prisoners has escalated: why Seoul reacted so harshly

Photo: AFP

The dispute between Ukraine and South Korea over the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers to Seoul has gone beyond the issue of confidentiality. The South Korean president’s administration stated that Kyiv’s actions "seriously undermine" bilateral trust and did not rule out additional measures, Al Jazeera reports, citing Reuters and Yonhap, writes UNN.

Details

The reason was Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s public announcement at the UN General Assembly that two North Korean prisoners of war had been transferred to South Korea. Seoul claims that the parties had previously agreed not to disclose information about the operation.

According to South Korean media, the Ukrainian side insists that it did not disclose details of the transfer itself, while a source in the Office of the President of Ukraine denied that any confidentiality agreement existed.

Why Seoul reacted so strongly

The South Korean president’s administration explained that secrecy was necessary primarily for the safety of the prisoners of war themselves. These are North Korean soldiers who came under Seoul’s control and could be endangered after information about their transfer was made public.

South Korea’s president reproached Ukraine for disclosing the transfer of POWs from North Korea to Seoul — the Office of the President responded

Seoul’s particular displeasure was caused not only by Zelenskyy’s announcement but also by the Ukrainian side’s denial that an agreement existed. The South Korean president’s office called this statement "untrue" and said that it seriously harmed the friendly relations between the countries.

Seoul also warned that it would consider "additional measures" if necessary. The South Korean side has not yet specified what exactly they might be.

The issue of the prisoners was discussed at the highest level

Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region back in January 2025. Subsequently, according to reports by South Korean media, they expressed a desire to move to South Korea.

“Military from North Korea were captured in the Kursk region": Zelensky shows photo

Their subsequent fate became the subject of negotiations between Kyiv and Seoul. As early as March 2026, the foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to cooperate on North Korean prisoners of war, and in July, Zelenskyy and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung discussed the issue during the NATO summit in Ankara.

The dispute arose at a sensitive moment for Seoul — South Korea is trying to resume dialogue with North Korea. According to estimates by South Korean intelligence, Pyongyang sent around 14,000–15,000 troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine, primarily in the Kursk direction.

Ukraine handed over prisoners from North Korea to South Korea - Zelenskyy