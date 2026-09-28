$44.9751.12
ukenru
09:56 PM • 986 views
The scandal between Ukraine and South Korea over North Korean prisoners has escalated: why Seoul reacted so harshly
09:01 PM • 5914 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los Angeles
08:54 PM • 6608 views
There is not enough money in the budget for everything: Koretskyi explained which payments will be financed first and which will be delayedVideo
08:02 PM • 8934 views
The Kremlin threatened "dangerous consequences" if Ukraine receives Starlink for strikes deep inside Russia
06:29 PM • 14190 views
Aleksandar Vučić announced his resignation as president of Serbia
04:46 PM • 17928 views
Five men detained near Fairford airbase in Britain - Reuters
September 27, 12:54 PM • 23563 views
Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
September 27, 10:32 AM • 26433 views
In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
September 27, 09:35 AM • 23885 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
September 27, 08:05 AM • 24246 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1m/s
67%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced successes in the Lyman direction and disclosed the occupiers’ lossesSeptember 27, 01:02 PM • 5290 views
In Kyiv, a drone attacked the River Mall shopping and entertainment center, social media reportSeptember 27, 01:33 PM • 11609 views
Russian forces destroyed a Kärcher warehouse in KyivSeptember 27, 03:04 PM • 5954 views
The Polish priest wounded at the monastery forgave his Ukrainian attackerSeptember 27, 03:25 PM • 8368 views
The US is considering the possibility of a military operation in Cuba in the coming months — CBSSeptember 27, 03:40 PM • 14101 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 67382 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 83835 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 86324 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 76250 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 73654 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthdayPhoto10:05 PM • 46 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los Angeles09:01 PM • 5874 views
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 26522 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 26718 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 25416 views
Actual
Heating
Financial Times
Starlink
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot

The scandal between Ukraine and South Korea over North Korean prisoners has escalated: why Seoul reacted so harshly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

South Korea said that publicizing the transfer of two North Korean prisoners undermines trust. Seoul did not rule out additional measures.

The scandal between Ukraine and South Korea over North Korean prisoners has escalated: why Seoul reacted so harshly
Photo: AFP

The dispute between Ukraine and South Korea over the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers to Seoul has gone beyond the issue of confidentiality. The South Korean president’s administration stated that Kyiv’s actions "seriously undermine" bilateral trust and did not rule out additional measures, Al Jazeera reports, citing Reuters and Yonhap, writes UNN.

Details

The reason was Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s public announcement at the UN General Assembly that two North Korean prisoners of war had been transferred to South Korea. Seoul claims that the parties had previously agreed not to disclose information about the operation.

According to South Korean media, the Ukrainian side insists that it did not disclose details of the transfer itself, while a source in the Office of the President of Ukraine denied that any confidentiality agreement existed.

Why Seoul reacted so strongly

The South Korean president’s administration explained that secrecy was necessary primarily for the safety of the prisoners of war themselves. These are North Korean soldiers who came under Seoul’s control and could be endangered after information about their transfer was made public.

South Korea’s president reproached Ukraine for disclosing the transfer of POWs from North Korea to Seoul — the Office of the President responded25.09.26, 10:23 • 4230 views

Seoul’s particular displeasure was caused not only by Zelenskyy’s announcement but also by the Ukrainian side’s denial that an agreement existed. The South Korean president’s office called this statement "untrue" and said that it seriously harmed the friendly relations between the countries.

Seoul also warned that it would consider "additional measures" if necessary. The South Korean side has not yet specified what exactly they might be.

The issue of the prisoners was discussed at the highest level

Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region back in January 2025. Subsequently, according to reports by South Korean media, they expressed a desire to move to South Korea.

“Military from North Korea were captured in the Kursk region": Zelensky shows photo11.01.25, 13:55 • 63147 views

Their subsequent fate became the subject of negotiations between Kyiv and Seoul. As early as March 2026, the foreign ministers of the two countries agreed to cooperate on North Korean prisoners of war, and in July, Zelenskyy and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung discussed the issue during the NATO summit in Ankara.

The dispute arose at a sensitive moment for Seoul — South Korea is trying to resume dialogue with North Korea. According to estimates by South Korean intelligence, Pyongyang sent around 14,000–15,000 troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine, primarily in the Kursk direction.

Ukraine handed over prisoners from North Korea to South Korea - Zelenskyy23.09.26, 21:22 • 72873 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
Kursk
Reuters
NATO
North Korea
South Korea
Ankara
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine