“Military from North Korea were captured in the Kursk region": Zelensky shows photo

DPRK soldiers were captured in Kursk region, two wounded soldiers were taken to Kyiv, are receiving medical care and talking to SBU investigators, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said , publishing a photo, UNN reports.

Details

"Our soldiers captured North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region. These are two soldiers who, although wounded, survived and were brought to Kyiv and are talking to SBU investigators. It was not an easy task: usually Russians and other North Korean soldiers finish off their wounded and do everything to prevent evidence of the participation of another state - North Korea - in the war against Ukraine. I am grateful to our soldiers of the Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our paratroopers who captured these two people," Zelensky wrote on social media.

As the President emphasized, "like all prisoners, these two soldiers from North Korea are being provided with the necessary medical care.

"I instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to provide journalists with access to these prisoners. The world needs to know what is happening," Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Russian army lost up to a battalion of DPRK troops near only one village in Kursk region