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Zelenskyy announced successes in the Lyman direction and disclosed the occupiers’ losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Over the course of a week, Russia lost 10,660 troops killed and wounded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have achieved results in the Lyman direction as part of Operation "Vivaldi".

Zelenskyy announced successes in the Lyman direction and disclosed the occupiers’ losses

Ukrainian forces have achieved important results in the Lyman sector as part of Operation "Vivaldi," as well as in another active defense operation involving the Air Assault Forces grouping. Overall, over the past week, Russian forces lost 10,660 personnel killed and wounded in areas of active combat. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on September 27 on his official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state said he had heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi. According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian units continue to destroy the occupiers and achieve their designated objectives.

"Our forces have achieved important results in the Lyman sector in Donetsk region as part of Operation \"Vivaldi,\" as well as the Air Assault Forces grouping as part of another one of our active defense operations. The destruction of the occupiers continues, and the designated objectives are being achieved,"

- the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that over the course of the week, Ukrainian units neutralized 10,660 Russian personnel killed and wounded. He emphasized that every such enemy loss is supported by video evidence.

According to the head of state, the most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman sectors. Ukrainian forces are also carrying out missions in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.

At the end of the week, the President separately commended the soldiers of the 3rd Army Corps and the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Separate Airmobile Brigade of the 8th Air Assault Forces Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Each such week at the front, which becomes ours—Ukrainian in terms of the overall nature of the situation—prevents Russia from launching greater offensive activity against Ukraine,"

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Previously

A few days earlier, the Third Army Corps announced the liberation of 125 km² in two phases of Operation "Vivaldi." Russian losses exceeded 3,000 personnel.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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