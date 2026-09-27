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Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Elevated levels of fine particulate matter were recorded in the cities. Residents are advised to close their windows, spend less time outdoors, and drink water.

Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows

As a result of enemy shelling, air quality has deteriorated in several cities in the Kyiv region; residents of Obukhiv and Brovary are advised not to open their windows until the situation improves, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

A temporary deterioration in atmospheric air quality was recorded in the cities of Obukhiv and Brovary as a result of enemy shelling. According to monitoring stations, the main pollutant at present is fine particulate matter 

- the statement said.

The Regional Military Administration added that prolonged exposure to it may cause breathing discomfort in older people, especially those with cardiovascular diseases, people sensitive to irritation, and children.

Until the situation improves, specialists advise keeping windows closed, avoiding spending extended periods outdoors, and drinking enough water. If you have an air purifier at home, it is recommended that you turn it on to the maximum setting 

- the statement noted.

At the same time, no exceedances of the permissible levels of chemical and biological substances in the atmospheric air were recorded in other populated areas of the Kyiv region where monitoring is conducted.

The level of gamma radiation in the Kyiv region is consistent with the natural background level.

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