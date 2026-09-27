$44.9751.12
ukenru
12:55 AM • 76 views
Rheinmetall has supplied Ukraine with millions of rounds of ammunition during the war: what weapons exactly are we talking about?
11:56 PM • 2730 views
Cases of life-threatening botulism have been recorded in Ukraine following "beauty injections"
10:55 PM • 5342 views
Lavrov said that Europe's calls to prepare for war with Russia could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy"Video
09:56 PM • 7974 views
Russia has begun recruiting Thai residents into its army, promising "safe" service far from Ukraine
08:55 PM • 12605 views
After speaking with Lavrov, Germany’s Foreign Minister called Sybiha and told him about the results of the negotiations
08:16 PM • 13957 views
Ukraine used combat robots against the Russian army in Donbas for the first time
September 26, 06:01 PM • 13215 views
Putin is looking for excuses not to meet and not to end the war — Zelenskyy
September 26, 12:12 PM • 30595 views
"Milftech" in action: Fire Point bets on women in defense
September 26, 10:30 AM • 32730 views
The Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery and a missile components plant in russia — ZelenskyyVideo
September 26, 10:23 AM • 24209 views
Nations League: Georgia-Ukraine — where and when to watch the matchVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
0m/s
79%
757mm
Popular news
A fire at a warehouse facility in the Kyiv region, which lasted nearly a day after Russian attacks, has been extinguished.PhotoSeptember 26, 03:17 PM • 3700 views
The Cosmonova data center in Kyiv ceased operations after a Russian strikePhotoSeptember 26, 03:37 PM • 4718 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy and Putin to reach an agreement to end the war September 26, 03:57 PM • 6948 views
How educational institutions should operate during power outages — the Ministry of Education and Science has issued recommendationsSeptember 26, 04:42 PM • 9560 views
Macron did not rule out the possibility of returning to the post of President of FranceSeptember 26, 05:30 PM • 4188 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 38406 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 54265 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 60312 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 52514 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 48608 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
Pakistan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhoto12:07 AM • 408 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelity11:06 PM • 908 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideo10:06 PM • 1658 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his career09:05 PM • 3428 views
Margot Robbie secretly changed her nameSeptember 26, 12:00 PM • 20308 views
Actual
The New York Times
Shahed-136
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook

Rheinmetall has supplied Ukraine with millions of rounds of ammunition during the war: what weapons exactly are we talking about?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Rheinmetall has delivered millions of artillery, anti-aircraft, tank and mortar rounds to Ukraine. These include 155 mm shells and AHEAD ammunition for air defense.

Rheinmetall has supplied Ukraine with millions of rounds of ammunition during the war: what weapons exactly are we talking about?
Photo: Rheinmetall

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the German defense company Rheinmetall has supplied Ukraine with several million rounds of ammunition of various calibers. These include 155 mm artillery shells, 35 mm ammunition for air defense systems, as well as tank and mortar ammunition, reports Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

One of the largest areas has been artillery ammunition. Rheinmetall says it has transferred hundreds of thousands of 155 mm shells to Ukraine, which are used, in particular, by Western self-propelled artillery systems.

The company has supplied another hundreds of thousands of 35 mm shells for Gepard anti-aircraft systems, which the Defense Forces actively use to destroy Russian drones and other aerial targets.

From Gepard to Skynex

Rheinmetall is also supplying Ukraine with advanced 35 mm AHEAD ammunition featuring programmable detonation. It is used by the Skynex and Skyranger 35 systems and creates a cloud of поражающие elements in the air in front of the target.

The total volume of supplies also includes tank and mortar ammunition. In particular, it became known back in 2023 that Rheinmetall had signed a contract for 100,000 mortar rounds for Ukraine. Defense Express assumes that additional orders may have been placed subsequently.

The Air Force has shown the Skyranger 35, which Ukraine received secretly, for the first time04.09.26, 04:16 • 25841 view

In addition, in 2026 Ukraine moved toward large-scale purchases of long-range 155 mm artillery ammunition. The need for it is estimated at approximately 1.2 million rounds, while Rheinmetall said it could produce about 100,000 such shells per year.

Against the backdrop of supplies to Ukraine, the company’s ammunition business is also growing. In the first half of 2026, revenue from Rheinmetall’s "Weapons and Ammunition" division increased by 33%, partly due to the supply of artillery shells and medium-caliber ammunition to Ukraine.

Ukraine used combat robots against the Russian army in Donbas for the first time26.09.26, 23:16 • 13958 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineEconomyTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Flakpanzer Gepard
Rheinmetal
Ukraine