Rheinmetall has supplied Ukraine with millions of rounds of ammunition during the war: what weapons exactly are we talking about?

Photo: Rheinmetall

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the German defense company Rheinmetall has supplied Ukraine with several million rounds of ammunition of various calibers. These include 155 mm artillery shells, 35 mm ammunition for air defense systems, as well as tank and mortar ammunition, reports Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

One of the largest areas has been artillery ammunition. Rheinmetall says it has transferred hundreds of thousands of 155 mm shells to Ukraine, which are used, in particular, by Western self-propelled artillery systems.

The company has supplied another hundreds of thousands of 35 mm shells for Gepard anti-aircraft systems, which the Defense Forces actively use to destroy Russian drones and other aerial targets.

From Gepard to Skynex

Rheinmetall is also supplying Ukraine with advanced 35 mm AHEAD ammunition featuring programmable detonation. It is used by the Skynex and Skyranger 35 systems and creates a cloud of поражающие elements in the air in front of the target.

The total volume of supplies also includes tank and mortar ammunition. In particular, it became known back in 2023 that Rheinmetall had signed a contract for 100,000 mortar rounds for Ukraine. Defense Express assumes that additional orders may have been placed subsequently.

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In addition, in 2026 Ukraine moved toward large-scale purchases of long-range 155 mm artillery ammunition. The need for it is estimated at approximately 1.2 million rounds, while Rheinmetall said it could produce about 100,000 such shells per year.

Against the backdrop of supplies to Ukraine, the company’s ammunition business is also growing. In the first half of 2026, revenue from Rheinmetall’s "Weapons and Ammunition" division increased by 33%, partly due to the supply of artillery shells and medium-caliber ammunition to Ukraine.

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