The Cosmonova data center in Kyiv ceased operations after a Russian strike
Kyiv • UNN
The COSMONOVA data center will no longer operate due to extensive damage. The company is containing the consequences and migrating and restoring services.
The COSMONOVA data center will no longer operate due to the extensive destruction it sustained. This was reported on the company’s Facebook page, UNN writes.
Details
The company published photographs showing the aftermath of the damage to the data center. At the same time, specialists continue working to localize the consequences of the strike, as well as to partially relocate and restore services.
COSMONOVA promises to provide information about the client equipment housed in the data center whenever possible.
Access to the data center is currently partially restricted by the relevant services, including for the company’s specialists.
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