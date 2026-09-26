The Cosmonova data center in Kyiv ceased operations after a Russian strike

Photo: Cosmonova

The COSMONOVA data center will no longer operate due to the extensive destruction it sustained. This was reported on the company’s Facebook page, UNN writes.

Details

The company published photographs showing the aftermath of the damage to the data center. At the same time, specialists continue working to localize the consequences of the strike, as well as to partially relocate and restore services.

COSMONOVA promises to provide information about the client equipment housed in the data center whenever possible.

Access to the data center is currently partially restricted by the relevant services, including for the company’s specialists.

Problems with the operation of the services arose after russia's second attack on the Cosmonova data center