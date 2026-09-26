Night drone attack on Kharkiv: four injured and cars ablaze

The enemy attacked Kharkiv overnight into Saturday, September 26. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, two strikes by enemy drones were recorded in the city's Kyivskyi district.

We also have information about a strike in the Saltivskyi district - Terekhov stated

Later, he reported that four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Preliminarily, a strike was recorded near non-residential buildings in the Saltivskyi district. Cars were also damaged, some of them are on fire - the mayor of Kharkiv summarized

We remind you

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones on the evening of September 9. Strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi, Kyivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts; two people were injured.

Russian drone attack on a shopping center in Kharkiv claims a person's life - RMA