Night drone attack on Kharkiv: four injured and cars ablaze
Kyiv • UNN
Drone strikes were recorded in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. Four people were injured, and cars are on fire.
The enemy attacked Kharkiv overnight into Saturday, September 26. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, two strikes by enemy drones were recorded in the city's Kyivskyi district.
We also have information about a strike in the Saltivskyi district
Later, he reported that four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.
Preliminarily, a strike was recorded near non-residential buildings in the Saltivskyi district. Cars were also damaged, some of them are on fire
We remind you
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones on the evening of September 9. Strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi, Kyivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts; two people were injured.
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