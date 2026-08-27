Russian drone attack on a shopping center in Kharkiv claims a person's life — Regional Military Administration
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district. A 40-year-old man was killed, and two other people were injured.
In Kharkiv, one person was killed and two others injured as a result of an enemy strike on a shopping center, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.
According to updated information, the enemy attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi district with a drone. It is currently known that a 40-year-old man was killed. Two other people were injured. All our emergency services are working at the scene
Earlier, the city mayor reported that 3 people had been injured.
Enemy strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv: 3 injured reported27.08.26, 12:37 • 668 views