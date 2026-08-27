Russian drone attack on a shopping center in Kharkiv claims a person's life — Regional Military Administration

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
09:50 AM • 3964 views
More than 86,000 children have been born in Kyiv during the full-scale war PhotoVideo
09:14 AM • 14260 views
EU wants to revive a plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine – FT
08:54 AM • 15449 views
Russia attacked an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia, sparking a fire
08:29 AM • 20748 views
55 Ukrainians missing in Nepal after floods - Foreign Ministry
06:19 AM • 26754 views
Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight
05:33 AM • 24637 views
Odesa region was under attack by the Russian Federation for more than 7 hours: a high-rise building and infrastructure were damagedPhoto
04:30 AM • 30232 views
Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars
04:24 AM • 27443 views
CIA Director Ratcliffe in Moscow warned Russia not to attack NATO countries – CBS News
August 27, 01:35 AM • 18747 views
Russia has up to 17 converted S-400 launchers for strikes on Ukraine with RM-48U missilesPhoto
August 27, 12:51 AM • 23404 views
The Russians attacked Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian cities, used ballistic missiles, and air defense was active in the capital
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
3m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 42636 views
What is celebrated on August 27 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 27, 04:00 AM • 11625 views
Wheat prices reached a three-year high as fears grow worldwide of an escalation in russia’s war against Ukraine04:44 AM • 13198 views
Russia's attack on Kyiv damaged gymnasium and medical facilityPhoto05:17 AM • 23461 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 30071 views
Publications
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicy06:59 AM • 31632 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 56472 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 55218 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 58753 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 73402 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Iran
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 44144 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 31378 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 55259 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 53420 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 55203 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
ATACMS
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Russian drone attack on a shopping center in Kharkiv claims a person's life — Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

A Russian drone attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district. A 40-year-old man was killed, and two other people were injured.

Russian drone attack on a shopping center in Kharkiv claims a person's life — Regional Military Administration

In Kharkiv, one person was killed and two others injured as a result of an enemy strike on a shopping center, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to updated information, the enemy attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi district with a drone. It is currently known that a 40-year-old man was killed. Two other people were injured. All our emergency services are working at the scene

- Syniehubov wrote.

Earlier, the city mayor reported that 3 people had been injured.

Enemy strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv: 3 injured reported27.08.26, 12:37 • 668 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv