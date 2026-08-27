Enemy strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv: 3 injured reported

In Kharkiv, following a Russian attack that struck a shopping center, 3 people were reported injured, the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

Information is coming in about people injured as a result of the strike on the shopping center. So far, three injured people are known, one of them in extremely serious condition - Terekhov wrote.

In Kharkiv, a shopping center was hit as a result of a Russian strike - mayor