In Kharkiv, a shopping center was hit as a result of a Russian strike - mayor

A strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv was recorded as a result of a Russian attack, the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on social media on Thursday, UNN writes.

The enemy struck the Osnovianskyi district with a combat drone. A strike hit a shopping center in the Osnovianskyi district - Terekhov wrote.

"A strike by an enemy UAV was recorded in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi district," Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov confirmed.

Update

According to the data provided by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Kharkiv and 19 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy fire over the past day. Seven people were injured in the shelling.

The regional prosecutor’s office reported that an apartment building was damaged and a man was injured in Kharkiv as a result of an attack by an enemy UAV.