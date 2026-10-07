What is celebrated on October 7 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 7, the world marks International Walk and Bike to School Day and Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day. What other holidays and commemorative days are observed on October 7 — read in the UNN article.

World Cotton Day

An official international UN observance proclaimed by the General Assembly in 2021 at the initiative of the “Cotton Four” countries and with the support of the FAO and the World Trade Organization.

The event highlights the importance of cotton as a critically important agricultural crop and global commodity that provides income for more than 100 million families in over 75 countries worldwide, stimulates the development of the textile industry, and contributes to poverty reduction in developing countries.

World Day for Decent Work

Established in 2008 by the International Trade Union Confederation. The event unites labor organizations around the world to protect workers’ fundamental rights, ensure fair wages, safe working conditions, social protection, the elimination of discrimination and forced labor, and the development of quality jobs.

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International Walk and Bike to School Day

A global initiative launched in 1997 that brings together millions of schoolchildren, parents, and educators in more than 40 countries worldwide.

The event aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among children, reduce traffic congestion and harmful emissions around educational institutions, and draw attention to the creation of safe pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, the development of safe school routes, and the reduction of the risk of child injuries on the roads.

Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day

A worldwide medical observance dedicated to a rare and extremely severe chronic neurological disease — trigeminal neuralgia, which, due to the intensity of its painful attacks, is often called the “suicide disease.”

The purpose of the day is to disseminate information about the symptoms and diagnostic methods for this condition, support patients and their families, encourage scientific research in neurosurgery and pharmacology to find effective treatment, and increase physicians’ awareness to ensure timely diagnosis.

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Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary

A Catholic liturgical feast established by Pope Pius V in 1571 to commemorate the Holy League’s victory over the fleet of the Ottoman Empire in the naval Battle of Lepanto on October 7, 1571, which averted the threat of an Ottoman invasion of Europe.

The feast is dedicated to the prayer of the Rosary as a symbol of spiritual protection and the unity of the faithful.

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Sergius and Bacchus

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic faithful commemorate the Holy Martyrs Sergius and Bacchus — prominent Roman military commanders of the 3rd century during the reign of Emperor Maximian.

As secret Christians holding high positions at the imperial court, they refused to participate in pagan sacrifices, for which they were stripped of their military insignia, subjected to humiliating torture in Syria, and suffered martyrdom for their faith.

According to the old calendar, the faithful commemorate Saint Thecla of Iconium, the First Martyr and Equal-to-the-Apostles — a disciple of the Apostle Paul in the 1st century. Inspired by his preaching, she took a vow of virginity and refused to marry a wealthy pagan, enduring severe trials and torture for her faith.

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