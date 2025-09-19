Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system

Foods rich in magnesium, B vitamins, and tryptophan contribute to the production of hormones responsible for a good mood and help reduce tension. In contrast, an excess of coffee, alcohol, and sugar can worsen sleep and increase anxiety levels. Anastasiia Ishchenko, a healthy eating specialist and nutritionist, told UNN journalist about this.

How nutrition affects anxiety levels and the state of the nervous system

Balanced nutrition directly affects the functioning of the entire body, including the brain and nervous system. A lack of certain vitamins and minerals can increase sensitivity to stress, while their sufficient amount contributes to the production of neurotransmitters responsible for a harmonious psychological state.

Magnesium and B vitamins help reduce the excitability of nerve cells, so if your diet contains enough products that contain them, you are doing your body a great favor. - says Ishchenko.

The specialist emphasizes that among such products are nuts, seeds, legumes, bananas, green vegetables and greens, fish (these products contain magnesium). And also meat, eggs, dairy products (these products are a source of vitamin B).

Foods that help reduce anxiety and improve well-being

The most beneficial for the human nervous system are dark chocolate, bananas, avocados, nuts, and oatmeal. It is precisely because these products have a high content of magnesium and B vitamins that they can reduce tension. Products that stimulate the production of serotonin and dopamine also play an important role.

Tryptophan-rich foods help the body synthesize serotonin. This hormone directly affects our mood, well-being, and energy. - explains the specialist.

Among such products, she names red fish, eggs, dairy products, pumpkin seeds, and green leafy vegetables, such as spinach.

Healthy food during stress

When the body is under stress for a long time, it needs more antioxidants and healthy fatty acids. That is why during such periods it is necessary to add fish, berries, fresh vegetables, and whole-grain products to the diet. They not only nourish the brain but also help regulate the level of the stress hormone - cortisol. At the same time, stress for the body can be not only psychological. During illness, colds, etc., the human body also experiences stress.

"Fatty acids, especially Omega-3, can positively affect nerve cells during stress and even reduce the manifestations of anxious states. This is because they thicken cell membranes, making them more plastic, which affects the body's adaptation... If you don't eat fish, replace it with flaxseed oil or chia. Nuts will also work," says the nutritionist.

What foods should be limited to prevent exacerbation of anxiety

The specialist advises limiting the consumption of coffee, energy drinks, and alcohol. An excess of sweets can also be harmful. These products are generally designed to stimulate the nervous system and cause sharp fluctuations in blood sugar levels, which contributes to irritability and insomnia.

"An excess of caffeine can cause a rapid heartbeat and a feeling of anxiety, even if you were completely calm before. It is also very harmful to consume such products on an empty stomach. A sharp jump in sugar can cause a sharp temporary improvement in mood, which will soon be replaced by depression, and later - by a feeling of fatigue. Do not skip meals to avoid provoking such situations," she warns.

Therefore, to maintain a stable mood, it is important to adhere to regular meals, avoid skipping meals, drink enough water, and include a variety of foods with proteins, fats, and carbohydrates in your diet. This approach allows you to maintain a stable energy level and better control emotions.

