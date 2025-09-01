Childhood anxiety at the beginning of the school year: how to recognize and help

$41.320.06
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 21484 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 17284 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 30579 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 39900 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
05:46 AM • 39141 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 35869 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 26299 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 22214 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 53216 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 90256 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 48007 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 47678 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 34793 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 32431 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit04:35 AM • 24864 views
Publications
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 3602 views
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 102 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 122925 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 254584 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 276844 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 273214 views
Childhood anxiety at the beginning of the school year: how to recognize and help

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and psychologist Svitlana Roiz provided advice to parents on adapting children to school. It is important to support the child, praise their efforts, and inquire about their emotions, and if stress symptoms persist, consult a doctor.

Childhood anxiety at the beginning of the school year: how to recognize and help

At the beginning of each new school year, children often experience anxiety, which can be masked as irritability. This can happen due to a new schedule, unfamiliar teachers, or classmates, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

Specialists advise in such cases to support the child with warm words and remind them that you are there. Family and child psychologist Svitlana Roiz noted: it is important for children to hear sincere words of understanding from their parents - without falsehood, with faith in their strength. This is what gives a sense of true support.

She advised parents not to discuss their fears or negative experiences related to school in front of the child, as children are very sensitive to the mood of adults. After all, the calmness and confidence of parents are transmitted to children and help them adapt faster, says the specialist.

In addition, it is necessary to praise the child for their efforts, and not only for the result. If they completed their homework, even if they made mistakes, it is worth noting the child's diligence. This will help them believe in their abilities and not be afraid of difficulties. It is worth doing this not only at the beginning of the school year, but always.

Roiz also recommends asking the child how their day at school went. At the same time, it is worth asking not only about lessons and grades received, but also about who the child communicated with, what made them happy or upset. This way, the child will know that their parents are ready to listen to them.

When to seek psychological help and how stress manifests itself

Stress in a child can manifest itself in the following signs:

  • anxiety - for example, new fears have appeared, such as fear of darkness or being alone;
    • hypervigilance - the child may check if everything is okay, constantly ask: "Are you not angry with me?", be hypersensitive to sounds and any irritants, etc.;
      • agitation - it is difficult for the child to sit still, they quickly switch from one thing to another, fuss, etc.;
        • changes in eating behavior - overeating has appeared, a constant desire to snack or, conversely, loss of appetite;
          • decreased mood - the child looks sad, often complains of fatigue, quickly gets upset;
            • aggressiveness - conflicts with peers or siblings have become more frequent, rudeness in response to remarks, shouting or offensive words.

              If parents notice that these manifestations do not pass, but only become stronger, it is worth contacting a family doctor.

              New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren8/29/25, 3:28 PM • 334879 views

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              SocietyHealthEducation