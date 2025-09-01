Childhood anxiety at the beginning of the school year: how to recognize and help

At the beginning of each new school year, children often experience anxiety, which can be masked as irritability. This can happen due to a new schedule, unfamiliar teachers, or classmates, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Specialists advise in such cases to support the child with warm words and remind them that you are there. Family and child psychologist Svitlana Roiz noted: it is important for children to hear sincere words of understanding from their parents - without falsehood, with faith in their strength. This is what gives a sense of true support.

She advised parents not to discuss their fears or negative experiences related to school in front of the child, as children are very sensitive to the mood of adults. After all, the calmness and confidence of parents are transmitted to children and help them adapt faster, says the specialist.

In addition, it is necessary to praise the child for their efforts, and not only for the result. If they completed their homework, even if they made mistakes, it is worth noting the child's diligence. This will help them believe in their abilities and not be afraid of difficulties. It is worth doing this not only at the beginning of the school year, but always.

Roiz also recommends asking the child how their day at school went. At the same time, it is worth asking not only about lessons and grades received, but also about who the child communicated with, what made them happy or upset. This way, the child will know that their parents are ready to listen to them.

When to seek psychological help and how stress manifests itself

Stress in a child can manifest itself in the following signs:

anxiety - for example, new fears have appeared, such as fear of darkness or being alone;

hypervigilance - the child may check if everything is okay, constantly ask: "Are you not angry with me?", be hypersensitive to sounds and any irritants, etc.;

agitation - it is difficult for the child to sit still, they quickly switch from one thing to another, fuss, etc.;

changes in eating behavior - overeating has appeared, a constant desire to snack or, conversely, loss of appetite;

decreased mood - the child looks sad, often complains of fatigue, quickly gets upset;

aggressiveness - conflicts with peers or siblings have become more frequent, rudeness in response to remarks, shouting or offensive words.

If parents notice that these manifestations do not pass, but only become stronger, it is worth contacting a family doctor.

