What makes us eat more sugar? Scientists have found an unexpected reason

A new study has shown that rising temperatures due to climate change are causing Americans to consume more sugar, especially in the form of ice cream and carbonated drinks. Scientists warn that excessive consumption of sweets can exacerbate health problems, UNN writes with reference to CNN.

There is a lot of evidence that climate change will affect the availability and quality of food, leading to shortages, rising prices, and even affecting nutritional value. But much less is known about its impact on what we eat and drink - said Pan He, author of the study and lecturer in environmental science and sustainable development at Cardiff University.

The researchers carefully analyzed food purchase data in the US from 2004 to 2019, which allowed them to track the same families over a long period. They then compared them with regional weather data, including temperature and humidity.

According to the study, published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, "as temperatures rise, people consumed more sugar, primarily in the form of sweetened beverages such as soda and juice," the publication states.

Researchers found that for every 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, added sugar consumption in the US increased by 0.7 grams per person per day, with a noticeable increase observed when temperatures reached 68 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hotter weather causes the body to lose more water, making people crave hydration and cooling. For many in the US, this means a craving for cold, sweet foods like sodas and ice cream - said one of the researchers.

The study found that less affluent populations tend to already have higher sugar consumption, as these foods can be cheaper and more accessible, making them more likely to choose these products in hot weather. According to the study, they may also spend less time in air-conditioned spaces.

The study predicts that sugar consumption nationwide could increase by almost 3 grams per day by 2095 if pollution leading to a warming planet continues unchecked.

Consequences of uncontrolled sugar consumption

Excessive sugar consumption can have serious health consequences, including an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association advises limiting added sugar to 6% of daily calories - no more than 36 grams for men and 26 grams for women.

Public health issues related to sugar consumption have been widely discussed, but when considering the interaction with climate change, the situation worsens - notes the researcher.

He adds that policymakers worldwide will likely have to find ways to regulate sugar consumption in a warming climate.

Charlotte Kukowski from Cambridge University, who was not involved in the study, emphasizes: "Evidence of how extreme heat changes eating habits is still limited. This study highlights a less discussed channel through which climate change affects human well-being."

She also noted that vulnerable populations, who have fewer resources for adaptation, are most at risk. Researchers emphasize that it is not yet fully understood how climate change will affect eating habits in different regions of the world and what consequences this will have for health and social inequality, so additional research is needed.

Heat kills productivity: UN calls for urgent action to protect workers from heat stress