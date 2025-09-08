What makes us eat more sugar? Scientists have found an unexpected reason

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
05:31 PM • 1048 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 3038 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 10736 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
12:50 PM • 13534 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 35424 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 23067 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 24695 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 25859 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26472 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29593 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
74%
754mm
Popular news
Fatal road accident in Kyiv: military service vehicle crashed into police officersPhotoSeptember 8, 08:52 AM • 10034 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideoSeptember 8, 09:27 AM • 32505 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"12:23 PM • 26858 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 14910 views
Ukraine showed world diplomats the consequences of the Russian strike on the Government buildingPhoto01:17 PM • 6002 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo03:42 PM • 10738 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 14942 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 70498 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 55750 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 56389 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Rebrov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Hungary
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?03:39 PM • 4112 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhoto03:06 PM • 4384 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 70498 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 38529 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 42556 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)
Forbes
Financial Times

What makes us eat more sugar? Scientists have found an unexpected reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

A new study has found that rising temperatures due to climate change are causing Americans to consume more sugar, primarily in the form of sugary drinks and ice cream. This could exacerbate health problems, especially among less affluent populations.

What makes us eat more sugar? Scientists have found an unexpected reason

A new study has shown that rising temperatures due to climate change are causing Americans to consume more sugar, especially in the form of ice cream and carbonated drinks. Scientists warn that excessive consumption of sweets can exacerbate health problems, UNN writes with reference to CNN.

There is a lot of evidence that climate change will affect the availability and quality of food, leading to shortages, rising prices, and even affecting nutritional value. But much less is known about its impact on what we eat and drink 

- said Pan He, author of the study and lecturer in environmental science and sustainable development at Cardiff University.

The researchers carefully analyzed food purchase data in the US from 2004 to 2019, which allowed them to track the same families over a long period. They then compared them with regional weather data, including temperature and humidity.

According to the study, published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, "as temperatures rise, people consumed more sugar, primarily in the form of sweetened beverages such as soda and juice," the publication states.

Researchers found that for every 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, added sugar consumption in the US increased by 0.7 grams per person per day, with a noticeable increase observed when temperatures reached 68 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hotter weather causes the body to lose more water, making people crave hydration and cooling. For many in the US, this means a craving for cold, sweet foods like sodas and ice cream 

- said one of the researchers.

The study found that less affluent populations tend to already have higher sugar consumption, as these foods can be cheaper and more accessible, making them more likely to choose these products in hot weather. According to the study, they may also spend less time in air-conditioned spaces.

The study predicts that sugar consumption nationwide could increase by almost 3 grams per day by 2095 if pollution leading to a warming planet continues unchecked.

Consequences of uncontrolled sugar consumption

Excessive sugar consumption can have serious health consequences, including an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association advises limiting added sugar to 6% of daily calories - no more than 36 grams for men and 26 grams for women.

Public health issues related to sugar consumption have been widely discussed, but when considering the interaction with climate change, the situation worsens 

- notes the researcher.

He adds that policymakers worldwide will likely have to find ways to regulate sugar consumption in a warming climate.

Charlotte Kukowski from Cambridge University, who was not involved in the study, emphasizes: "Evidence of how extreme heat changes eating habits is still limited. This study highlights a less discussed channel through which climate change affects human well-being."

She also noted that vulnerable populations, who have fewer resources for adaptation, are most at risk. Researchers emphasize that it is not yet fully understood how climate change will affect eating habits in different regions of the world and what consequences this will have for health and social inequality, so additional research is needed.

Heat kills productivity: UN calls for urgent action to protect workers from heat stress22.08.25, 10:48 • 3757 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealth