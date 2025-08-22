Heat kills productivity: UN calls for urgent action to protect workers from heat stress

The United Nations has called on governments and employers worldwide to take urgent action to protect workers from extreme heat, which is intensifying due to climate change. According to the UN, heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense, and hundreds of millions of people are already experiencing negative consequences. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to a new joint report by WHO and the World Meteorological Organization, labor productivity decreases by 2–3% with every temperature increase above 20°C. Today, more than half of the world's population works in conditions dangerous to health, and heat stress causes over 22.8 million occupational injuries annually.

Main health risks:

heat stroke and dehydration;

kidney dysfunction;

neurological disorders;

risk of body collapse during work.

Workers in physically demanding sectors are particularly vulnerable: agriculture, construction, fishing. Children and the elderly in developing countries are also at risk.

What the UN proposes

The agencies emphasize that protecting workers from heat is not only a matter of health protection but also an economic necessity. Key steps include:

development of regional heat action plans;

setting maximum permissible working temperatures;

training of medical professionals and rescuers, as heat stress is often misdiagnosed;

active participation of trade unions and employers in shaping safety rules.

No one should risk their life or health just to earn a living - emphasized WHO representative Rüdiger Krech, commenting on the new data.

