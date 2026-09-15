The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year

In the draft state budget for 2027, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to set the minimum wage at 9,546 hryvnias, which is 899 hryvnias more than this year. MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, according to UNN.

The minimum wage from January 1, 2027, is planned at 9,546 hryvnias (+899 hryvnias) - Zhelezniak wrote.

Zhelezniak also reported that the subsistence minimum per person will amount to 3,559 hryvnias per month from January 1, 2027 (+350 UAH, +10.9%).

For able-bodied persons – 3,691 hryvnias; for persons unable to work – 2,878 hryvnias.

It should be noted that from January 1, 2026, the minimum wage in Ukraine is set at 8,647 hryvnias, while the hourly rate is 52 hryvnias.

Also, from January 1, 2026, the subsistence minimum per person per month is 3,209 hryvnias, while for the main social and demographic groups of the population:

children under 6 years of age - 2,817 hryvnias;

children aged 6 to 18 years - 3,512 hryvnias;

able-bodied persons - 3,328 hryvnias;

persons who have lost their ability to work - 2,595 hryvnias;

persons who have lost their ability to work, which is applied to determine the amount of additional payment for residence in areas contaminated by radioactive pollution pursuant to court decisions, - 1,600 hryvnias.

For able-bodied persons, which is applied to determine the basic amount of the official salary of a judge, the official salary of a prosecutor of a district prosecutor's office, the official salaries of employees of other state bodies whose remuneration is regulated by special laws, as well as employees of tax and customs authorities, - at the level established for the respective state body as of December 31, 2025.

The subsistence minimum is the monetary value of a set of food products sufficient to ensure the normal functioning of the human body and preserve its health, as well as the minimum set of non-food products and the minimum set of services necessary to meet a person's basic social and cultural needs.

The subsistence minimum is used for:

a general assessment of the standard of living in Ukraine, which serves as the basis for implementing social policy and developing individual state social programs;

establishing the amounts of the minimum wage and the minimum old-age pension, determining the amounts of social assistance, assistance to families with children, unemployment benefits, as well as scholarships and other social payments based on the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine;

determining the right to receive social assistance;

determining state social guarantees and service standards and provision in the areas of healthcare, education, social services and others;

establishing the tax-free minimum income of citizens;

forming the state budget and local budgets.

The subsistence minimum also affects the amount of the minimum pension, which is calculated based on the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work; that is, the minimum pension this year will be 2,878 hryvnias.

In June, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that forms part of Ukraine's commitments to strengthening the rule of law and cleansing the judiciary of unscrupulous elements. In addition to introducing new rules for vetting judges, the document establishes that a judge's salary is calculated only on the basis of the full subsistence minimum.

Rada approved new rules for vetting judges - a requirement of the Ukraine Facility