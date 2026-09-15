In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%

The U.S. House Rules Committee approved a bipartisan bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine, clearing the way for consideration by the full House. The bill provides, among other things, for the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 500% on goods from Russia and countries that continue to trade in Russian energy resources, The Hill reports, writes UNN.

Details

The bill would give U.S. President Donald Trump the authority to impose sanctions on individuals acting on behalf of the Russian authorities to disrupt peace negotiations with Ukraine, violate a possible peace agreement, or undermine the Ukrainian government.

The document would also allow visa restrictions to be imposed and the assets of putin, individual Russian military commanders, and foreign persons who knowingly supply defense products to the armed forces of the russian federation to be blocked.

Tariffs could reach 500%

A separate section of the bill provides for the possibility of raising tariffs to 500% on goods from Russia, as well as from states that knowingly conduct transactions involving Russian uranium and petroleum products.

The EU extended the sanctions against Russia, but only for seven days — media reports

Last month, the U.S. Senate had already supported the bill by a vote of 86 to 11. Now, following its passage through the Rules Committee, the document could be brought to a House vote as early as this week.

Putin's war machine continues to kill Ukrainian civilians, and this bill hits the Kremlin's coffers hard. Now is exactly the time to pass it and force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table – said Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also allowed for expedited consideration of the document. In that case, its passage would require the support of at least two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives.

Consideration of the bill is taking place ahead of a scheduled seven-week recess of the House of Representatives, which is set to begin after work concludes on Thursday.

Zelenskyy called on Europe not to give gifts to the Russian Federation and to extend sanctions against oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman