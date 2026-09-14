Zelenskyy called on Europe not to give gifts to the Russian Federation and to extend sanctions against oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman

$44.550.0051.640.13
ukenru
05:48 PM • 16764 views
The situation with public finances is close to critical - Koretskyi
05:09 PM • 19670 views
The energy truce between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is still being worked out; there is no final agreement yet — FT
04:35 PM • 15245 views
The EU extended the sanctions against Russia, but only for seven days — media reports
04:22 PM • 14043 views
Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russia's critical infrastructure if partners ensure the same from Moscow's side, Zelenskyy said
04:13 PM • 19022 views
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air Raids
03:27 PM • 13462 views
Ukraine agreed not to strike energy facilities, and Russia agreed to do the same — Trump
Exclusive
September 14, 01:55 PM • 24435 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 10:10 AM • 36759 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
September 14, 06:58 AM • 27333 views
I am currently on a foreign business trip: Kravchenko confirmed his departure from Ukraine
September 14, 06:05 AM • 23816 views
Zelenskyy called on the Rada to urgently support Kravchenko’s dismissal from the position of Prosecutor General
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.7m/s
65%
749mm
Popular news
The EU failed to agree on extending sanctions against russia one day before they expireSeptember 14, 10:28 AM • 4938 views
Chancellor Merz’s party won the local elections in Lower SaxonySeptember 14, 11:18 AM • 13200 views
A calculated escalation by Putin to sow fear in Europe — Pistorius on the attack on a train near the Polish borderSeptember 14, 12:19 PM • 4310 views
Ihor Ilyin, the director of a medical center who was recently shot in Kyiv, has died03:16 PM • 9182 views
Part of Kyiv’s left bank was left without power; the metro stopped — social mediaVideo05:15 PM • 7126 views
Publications
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air Raids04:13 PM • 19022 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 01:55 PM • 24435 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideoSeptember 14, 10:12 AM • 34117 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
Exclusive
September 14, 10:10 AM • 36759 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 65201 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Maryana Bezuhla
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 51095 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 56260 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 54309 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 57024 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 65640 views
Actual
Truth Social
Social network
Financial Times
The Guardian
Heating

Zelenskyy called on Europe not to give gifts to the Russian Federation and to extend sanctions against oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Zelenskyy said that sanctions against Russia must not be eased, and called for restricting its finances and ballistic missile production. The war requires this.

Zelenskyy called on Europe not to give gifts to the Russian Federation and to extend sanctions against oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that sanctions against the Russian Federation matter and called on everyone not to give gifts to Moscow and to introduce even stronger restrictions, UNN reports.

We all understand: sanctions against Russia really matter. This is definitely not the time to lift sanctions, definitely not the time to save Russian oligarchs from sanctions, and definitely not the time for Europe to give gifts to Russia. Usmanov, Fridman and other such Russian figures have not yet taken steps against the war. This is not the time for Europe to forget what is happening 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, new sanctions are needed and, "to be honest, stronger ones – such that Russia cannot adapt to them, including anti-ballistic sanctions – against all Russian ballistic-missile production, sanctions that restrict Russian finances." That is, measures that limit the war.

Lindsey Graham’s sanctions bill is still a bill, unfortunately, and not a law. It is important that it become law. I thank everyone in the world who supports this approach, who knows that strength works 

- the President concluded.

The EU extended the sanctions against Russia, but only for seven days — media reports14.09.26, 19:35 • 15251 view

We remind you

On Monday, EU countries were unable to extend one of the bloc’s sanctions regimes against Russia, five EU diplomats told Politico. Three of them said that EU ambassadors would reconvene later on Monday for further discussions.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Lindsey Graham
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy