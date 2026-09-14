Zelenskyy called on Europe not to give gifts to the Russian Federation and to extend sanctions against oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that sanctions against the Russian Federation matter and called on everyone not to give gifts to Moscow and to introduce even stronger restrictions, UNN reports.

We all understand: sanctions against Russia really matter. This is definitely not the time to lift sanctions, definitely not the time to save Russian oligarchs from sanctions, and definitely not the time for Europe to give gifts to Russia. Usmanov, Fridman and other such Russian figures have not yet taken steps against the war. This is not the time for Europe to forget what is happening - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, new sanctions are needed and, "to be honest, stronger ones – such that Russia cannot adapt to them, including anti-ballistic sanctions – against all Russian ballistic-missile production, sanctions that restrict Russian finances." That is, measures that limit the war.

Lindsey Graham’s sanctions bill is still a bill, unfortunately, and not a law. It is important that it become law. I thank everyone in the world who supports this approach, who knows that strength works - the President concluded.

The EU extended the sanctions against Russia, but only for seven days — media reports

We remind you

On Monday, EU countries were unable to extend one of the bloc’s sanctions regimes against Russia, five EU diplomats told Politico. Three of them said that EU ambassadors would reconvene later on Monday for further discussions.