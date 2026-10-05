Trump will decide whether to impose “hellish” sanctions against Russia after assessing the consequences – U.S. Energy Secretary

US President Donald Trump will decide whether to impose tough sanctions on countries that continue to purchase Russian energy resources after assessing the possible consequences of such a step. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said this, UNN reports.

Details

The issue concerns the so-called "hellish" sanctions, which could primarily affect China and India — major buyers of Russian energy resources.

According to Wright, before making a decision, the US president must assess all potential consequences and trade-offs.

Trump may delay the decision until the last moment

The Energy Secretary noted that Trump usually does not rush into such decisions and gives himself time to assess all possible options.

According to him, the US president may postpone the final decision "until the last moment" in order to weigh all the "pros" and "cons" of imposing new restrictions.

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