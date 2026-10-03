Zelenskyy asked Trump for sanctions against Russian and Chinese companies over a Starlink alternative - FT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had asked his American counterpart Donald Trump to impose sanctions on companies involved in the development of "Rassvet." This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russian and Chinese companies that, according to the President of Ukraine, are involved in developing a satellite network that competes with Elon Musk's Starlink, FT journalist Christopher Miller reported on X.

Zelenskyy said that he had asked Trump "several times" for his administration to impose sanctions on the organizations involved, including at a recent meeting in New York.

He said that China was working with Russia on this technology, and that "Rassvet" could become operational by "the end of the year, beginning next year".

Ukraine called on the U.S. to impose sanctions for supporting the "Rassvet" network - Russia's equivalent of Starlink