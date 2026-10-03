Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years together

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
10:56 PM • 540 views
"What they promise Ukraine is a lie": Albania's prime minister comments on EU accession
10:18 PM • 3890 views
Saudi Arabia is preparing a large-scale offensive against the Houthis involving more than 100,000 troops
09:57 PM • 6000 views
After Russian strikes, Kyiv is covered in smoke and soot: the air is becoming dangerous for residents – BILD
08:57 PM • 9794 views
The Trump administration has decided to extend protections for approximately 101,000 Ukrainians in the United States, media report
08:14 PM • 11091 views
Ukrainian troops "eliminated" 35 occupiers and destroyed 170 drones in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
07:35 PM • 12565 views
The American-Ukrainian investment fund has concluded its first deal in the field of "critical minerals" — media
07:16 PM • 8338 views
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has not received any notifications from foreign embassies about plans to leave Kyiv — Tykhyi
06:45 PM • 12044 views
The EU may open two more negotiating clusters for Ukraine on October 13 — journalist
06:30 PM • 12135 views
Embassies may be evacuated from Kyiv to Lviv or Poland — media report names the condition
October 2, 04:29 PM • 16484 views
A Ukrainian woman was detained in Kazakhstan at the request of the Russian Federation - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks that the woman not be extradited, while consuls seek permission to visit her in the pre-trial detention center
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
1.8m/s
69%
758mm
Popular news
In Russia, Kanye West’s sold-out concerts were canceled due to complaints about the show and the “glorification of Hitler”October 2, 01:15 PM • 21153 views
In Cairo, a mural depicting Black Tutankhamun and Nefertiti was painted overOctober 2, 02:15 PM • 20086 views
Russia has struck Kyiv’s Southern Bridge once again; there has been a hit, the mayor saysVideoOctober 2, 02:58 PM • 12521 views
Zara became embroiled in a scandal over a children's Halloween costume resembling the uniforms worn by concentration camp prisonersPhotoOctober 2, 03:10 PM • 17185 views
SKYLERR said “yes” to Yevhen Pronin and shared a photo from their engagementVideo06:09 PM • 10367 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figuresOctober 2, 12:36 PM • 30682 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 37448 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 52208 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 44278 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 67894 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Mohammed bin Salman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipro (city)
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years together10:05 PM • 2126 views
Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s boyfriend died on his 34th birthday09:05 PM • 3900 views
In the Netherlands and Belgium, one of the chains suspended sales of Meta smart glasses — what they fear07:56 PM • 6682 views
SKYLERR said “yes” to Yevhen Pronin and shared a photo from their engagementVideo06:09 PM • 10441 views
Zara became embroiled in a scandal over a children's Halloween costume resembling the uniforms worn by concentration camp prisonersPhotoOctober 2, 03:10 PM • 17258 views
Actual
Bild
Heating
The Guardian
Mi-8
Dassault Rafale

Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years together

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2122 views

Shivon Zilis said that Musk ended their relationship without warning after more than five years together. The couple are raising four children.

Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years together

Shivon Zilis, the mother of Elon Musk's four children, said that the billionaire suddenly ended their relationship after more than five years together. According to her, it happened "without warning," E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Zilis spoke about the breakup on October 2 on the social media platform X. She posted a screenshot of a conversation that, according to her, showed that she and Musk had exchanged declarations of love just one week before the breakup.

It is hard to go from being in love to letting go in a week without warning, but sometimes that is how it happens

– Zilis wrote.

The couple has four children

Zilis said that she is experiencing "deep pain" because of the breakup, but is grateful for the years spent together with Musk.

Many losses, but fortunately, we created four beautiful little loves in my life

– she wrote.

Musk and Zilis have four children together – 4-year-old twins Strider and Azure, 2-year-old Arcadia, and Seldon. Zilis works as a director at Neuralink, a company co-founded by Musk.

Musk himself has not yet publicly commented on the end of the relationship.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s boyfriend died on his 34th birthday03.10.26, 00:05 • 3896 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Neuralink
Elon Musk