Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years together

Shivon Zilis, the mother of Elon Musk's four children, said that the billionaire suddenly ended their relationship after more than five years together. According to her, it happened "without warning," E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Zilis spoke about the breakup on October 2 on the social media platform X. She posted a screenshot of a conversation that, according to her, showed that she and Musk had exchanged declarations of love just one week before the breakup.

It is hard to go from being in love to letting go in a week without warning, but sometimes that is how it happens – Zilis wrote.

The couple has four children

Zilis said that she is experiencing "deep pain" because of the breakup, but is grateful for the years spent together with Musk.

Many losses, but fortunately, we created four beautiful little loves in my life – she wrote.

Musk and Zilis have four children together – 4-year-old twins Strider and Azure, 2-year-old Arcadia, and Seldon. Zilis works as a director at Neuralink, a company co-founded by Musk.

Musk himself has not yet publicly commented on the end of the relationship.

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