Embassies may be evacuated from Kyiv to Lviv or Poland — media report names the condition

If Russia begins deliberately attacking foreign missions in Kyiv, embassies could be relocated to Lviv or eastern Poland. Two senior diplomats told The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

The publication emphasizes that Western diplomats publicly state their intention to remain in Kyiv, recognizing that leaving would constitute a propaganda victory for Moscow and could create the impression that Ukraine had been abandoned to its fate.

At the same time, in private conversations, two senior diplomats said that contingency plans were being developed to relocate embassies to Lviv or eastern Poland if Russia begins deliberately attacking foreign missions.

"The situation is clearly deteriorating rapidly," the diplomat said.

Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT

In addition

The Guardian article states that Kyiv is entering the most difficult period since the beginning of the invasion: the intensification of Russian attacks is changing daily life in the capital, which Moscow seeks to plunge into darkness.

For several weeks, the main concern in the capital had been the approaching winter, when Russia is expected to once again try to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold. However, due to the sharp escalation of Russian attacks, many residents have formed the impression that some of the hardships they had been preparing for have already arrived.

In Kyiv, the "operating mode" of the bridges has been determined: where traffic is blocked during air raids and where it is not