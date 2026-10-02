Zara became embroiled in a scandal over a children's Halloween costume resembling the uniforms worn by concentration camp prisoners

Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Zara has found itself at the center of a scandal over a children’s Halloween costume that was compared to the uniforms worn by concentration camp prisoners, UNN reports, citing Bild.

Details

Spanish retailer Zara recently unveiled a "Children’s Halloween Groom Costume," which immediately sparked outrage on social media. The £39.99 blue-gray pinstriped suit, consisting of a jacket and shorts, reminded many people of the clothing worn by prisoners in Nazi concentration camps. The resemblance was emphasized by the vertical stripes, distressed appearance, and decorative elements reminiscent of barbed wire.

Some users disagreed, noting that the outfit more closely resembled the striped costume worn by the character from the film "Beetlejuice."

Following a wave of criticism, the costume disappeared from the online store. Zara said it regretted if the design had caused any misunderstanding and confirmed that the item was no longer being sold.

It should be added

This is not the first similar scandal for Zara. In 2014, the company withdrew a children’s striped T-shirt with a star from sale after it was compared to the clothing worn by concentration camp prisoners. And in 2007, a bag featuring an embroidered symbol resembling a swastika was removed from stores.