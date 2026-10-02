Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
12:27 PM • 3210 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
12:14 PM • 4680 views
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
10:21 AM • 12645 views
EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded
08:33 AM • 17089 views
Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 15669 views
Regular power outages in Ukraine — will there be a blackout this year?
08:09 AM • 14254 views
Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years
October 2, 06:52 AM • 18864 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
October 2, 06:37 AM • 17116 views
Trump administration is redirecting aid under the Ukraine law to Latin America - WP
October 2, 05:55 AM • 15875 views
Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restrictedPhoto
October 2, 03:07 AM • 23045 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3m/s
47%
761mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on October 2 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 2, 02:58 AM • 11075 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligence07:15 AM • 23452 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 25948 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideo08:29 AM • 17231 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 11322 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 1790 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 11587 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 26354 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligence07:15 AM • 23726 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 55180 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Taras Vysotskyi
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 10226 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideo08:29 AM • 17526 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 26354 views
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhotoOctober 1, 04:41 PM • 34431 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millionsOctober 1, 03:10 PM • 40002 views
Actual
Film
Heating
Technology
El País
TikTok

Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1832 views

The ESBU is investigating possible overpricing of medical equipment for the National Medical University and hospitals. According to the investigation, losses to the budget amounted to UAH 5.6 million.

Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures
Bogomolets National Medical University Photo: the university's social media

The embezzlement of budget funds in the procurement of medical equipment involving Bogomolets National Medical University is being investigated by the Territorial Office of the Economic Security Bureau in Vinnytsia region, reports UNN

The investigation began at the beginning of 2025. It concerns the procurement of medical equipment manufactured by Karl Storz. According to the investigators, the prices specified in the tender documentation were artificially inflated. Bogomolets National Medical University is among the customers of the equipment.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Parts 4 and 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — misappropriation, embezzlement, or seizure of property through abuse of official position, including on an especially large scale.

According to the detectives, the scheme was organized by officials of Karl Storz Ukraine LLC — the official and sole distributor in Ukraine of products manufactured by the German company KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG. The aim, investigators allege, was to embezzle budget funds allocated for expensive medical equipment and consumables.

Apparently, the first episode in the case was the investigation into embezzlement at the Podilsk Oncology Center. Subsequently, investigators uncovered an entire network of dealers who, according to law enforcement officials, acted under the control of Karl Storz Ukraine. These included Livin, Medprovider, Ksenko, and Yasmed. In addition to the Podilsk Oncology Center, they entered into agreements with the Sumy Regional Oncology Center, the Zhytomyr Regional Hospital, the Ladyzhyn City Hospital, and Bogomolets National Medical University. 

The investigation established that between June and December 2024, the budget suffered losses totaling UAH 5.6 million as a result of artificially inflating equipment prices and creating discriminatory conditions for participation in tenders.  

According to a court ruling, in April 2024 the medical university signed a contract worth more than UAH 4 million with Ksenko LLC. According to the investigators, before the procurement was announced, the head of NMU (the surname is not given in the publicly available court ruling, but it likely refers to the university's rector, Yuriy Kuchyn) allegedly discussed its specifications with a representative of Karl Storz Ukraine. Among the items seized from the distributor during the investigation were four Ksenko payment instructions from 2024. 

Apparently, this concerns a tender for the procurement of equipment for operating units (a set for ENT surgical procedures, not containing medicinal products and intended for repeated use), in which the aforementioned company Ksenko was the sole participant. 

The court rulings contain information about the mechanism used by the participants in the scheme: first, representatives of Karl Storz Ukraine and representatives of the customer institutions coordinated the tender and the specifications of the procurement item. The procurement customers then “tailored” the technical requirements to a specific manufacturer, narrowing the range of participants and making it possible to artificially inflate the price. Under such conditions, victory in the tender for “their participants” became guaranteed. Subsequently, according to the investigators, a “kickback” amounting to 5–10% was transferred to controlled charitable foundations. The detectives believe that the participants in the scheme withdrew the remaining unlawfully obtained funds in cash from bank tellers and handed them over to representatives of Karl Storz Ukraine and the customers during personal meetings. 

Interestingly, after the aforementioned tender worth more than UAH 4 million, NMU concluded four more agreements with Ksenko worth a total of more than UAH 2 million. Also, in April 2024, the university signed an agreement with another company from among the dealers listed above — Livin LLC — to procure a steam sterilizer and operating lights worth more than UAH 2.5 million. Livin was the sole participant in the tender. According to our information, these agreements do not appear in the Eсonomic Security Bureau's criminal proceedings. 

We remind you 

The State Audit Service began monitoring two procurements by Bogomolets National Medical University due to possible violations. 

It concerns the renovation of two university dormitories in the capital. Journalists’ investigation indicates a possible overpricing of construction materials. 

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesPublications
Search
Vinnytsia Oblast
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Ukraine