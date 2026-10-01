In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major update

The Ukrainian computer game developer 4A Games, together with Deep Silver, has announced a major update for the Metro 2033 and Last Light series to celebrate the sale of 50 million copies of games in the series worldwide. This was reported on the developer’s website, according to UNN.

"We are delighted to announce an important milestone in METRO’s history: we have officially sold 50 million copies of games in the series worldwide. We are incredibly proud of the journey we have taken since the release of our first game, METRO 2033, 16 years ago. During this time, you have grown alongside us and supported us through everything. Now, as our next major release approaches, your passion and enthusiasm are incredibly important to us and inspire us every day. As a sincere expression of gratitude to our players, we are announcing a free update for all owners of METRO 2033 Redux and METRO Last Light Redux," the developers said.

According to her, it will include a number of improvements that will make it possible to better utilize the capabilities of modern hardware.

"Old residents of the Metro, there is no better opportunity to return to the familiar tunnels. Relive this story, plunge into the turmoil of events, and experience the oppressive atmosphere of the cold, ominous tunnels stretching ahead and concealing unknown horrors and adventures. Perhaps this time you will try completing the game differently and unlock another ending thanks to the karma system? Or simply immerse yourself once again in a world that continues to enchant even in its ruins," the developers emphasized.

The developers stated that this was not a full remaster or remake, noting that the gameplay and aesthetics of the original METRO Redux had been preserved, while a number of thoughtful and substantial improvements had been made to utilize the capabilities of the latest PCs and consoles.

"All platforms will receive support for textures with a 4K resolution, adding even greater depth and atmosphere to the eerie world of METRO. Improved animation, higher-quality sound, and more detailed environments will help players immerse themselves even more deeply in the game. We have also fixed a number of issues based on community feedback and made changes that will make the game more convenient. The next-generation update for METRO Redux adds native support for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S. Improvements are also planned for specific platforms: PSSR support on PlayStation 5 Pro, TSR upscaling and anti-aliasing on Xbox Series X, as well as spatial audio support on Xbox platforms," the publication states.

The consoles will offer native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and upscaling to 4K at 120 frames per second (when a compatible monitor or TV is available), as well as improved lighting, shadows, and particle effects.

In addition, support will be added for the adaptive triggers of DualSense controllers and the vibration feedback of Xbox controller triggers. The consoles will also receive hardware tessellation and real-time surface displacement; Xbox will have an optimized power-consumption mode, while PlayStation will have a power-saving mode.

Thanks to support for Xbox handheld devices and Xbox Play Anywhere, you will be able to continue your journey through the Metro tunnels anywhere. In the PC version, we have added support for DLSS and spatial audio, fixed issues based on community feedback, made the game more convenient, and implemented the improvements most frequently requested by players.

"The update will be released on October 22, 2026, for PC, and on October 29, 2026, for consoles. It will be free for all owners of METRO 2033 Redux and METRO Last Light Redux on Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Windows Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S," the developers concluded.

Additional information

In 2010, Metro 2033, a shooter by the Ukrainian studio 4A Games Limited, which was founded by former employees of the GSC Game World game studio, was released. The game’s plot generally follows the book by Dmitry Glukhovsky, while its events take place in moscow 20 years after a global nuclear war. The surviving residents found shelter in the moscow Metro. The game’s protagonist, Artyom, sets out to carry out a mission in order to save his home from mutant attacks.

The game also captivates with its atmosphere and the bandits’ lines, voiced by Hryhorii Herman; in other words, players can hear the legendary phrases from the Stalker series in the game: "maslyny," "chiki briki."

Three years later, the game’s sequel, Metro: Last Light, was released. Its events take place several months after the finale of Metro 2033, when Artyom destroyed the lair of the mutants known as the Dark Ones.

After the common enemy of the post-apocalyptic metro’s inhabitants is gone, a civil war begins to brew among them. Artyom gets a chance to enlist the help of a surviving Dark One and thwart the expansionist plans of the "Red Line."

In 2014, the Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux game editions were released—full-fledged versions of the original games that received several updates. In particular, Metro 2033 Redux received the updated 4A Engine, while the series as a whole got a cosmetic upgrade, improved lighting, more modern effects, and motion blur.

We remind you

In April, the Ukrainian company 4A Games, together with Deep Silver, officially announced Metro 2039 and also released a trailer for the game.

4A Games and Deep Silver presented a new trailer for "Metro 2039" at Gamescom-2026.

The shooter "Metro 2039" received the "Best Visuals" award at the annual international video game exhibition Gamescom-2026.

4A Games and Deep Silver announced that the new shooter "Metro 2039" would be released on February 4 of the following year.

The upcoming Ukrainian shooter Metro 2039, whose release is expected in February next year, from the studios 4A Games and Deep Silver, has been nominated for a Golden Joystick Awards prize in the "Most Wanted Game" category. Fans of the series can vote until October 23.