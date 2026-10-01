Reports emerged online about an assassination attempt against Fire Point co-founder — Shtilerman responded
Kyiv • UNN
Denys Shtilerman called the rumors about the consequences of the assassination attempt exaggerated. Earlier, the media had reported on the attempt and his minor injury.
Denys Shtilerman, chief designer and co-founder of the defense company Fire Point, commented on reports of an assassination attempt. The information is "slightly exaggerated," Shtilerman wrote on X on October 1, UNN reports.
What Shtilerman said
Rumors of my death, or the death of my guards, are slightly exaggerated
What preceded this
The statement appeared after reports emerged of an alleged assassination attempt against the co-founder of the defense company.
According to journalist Serhii Auslander, the company's chief designer allegedly sustained a minor injury, while the attackers were eliminated.
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