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Reports emerged online about an assassination attempt against Fire Point co-founder — Shtilerman responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

Denys Shtilerman called the rumors about the consequences of the assassination attempt exaggerated. Earlier, the media had reported on the attempt and his minor injury.

Reports emerged online about an assassination attempt against Fire Point co-founder — Shtilerman responded

Denys Shtilerman, chief designer and co-founder of the defense company Fire Point, commented on reports of an assassination attempt. The information is "slightly exaggerated," Shtilerman wrote on X on October 1, UNN reports.

What Shtilerman said

Rumors of my death, or the death of my guards, are slightly exaggerated

- Shtilerman wrote.

What preceded this

The statement appeared after reports emerged of an alleged assassination attempt against the co-founder of the defense company.

According to journalist Serhii Auslander, the company's chief designer allegedly sustained a minor injury, while the attackers were eliminated. 

A Ukrainian man suspected of attempting to assassinate a representative of the defense industry in Irpin has been detained in Poland20.08.26, 23:40 • 15856 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Fire Point
Denys Shtilerman