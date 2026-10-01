Reports emerged online about an assassination attempt against Fire Point co-founder — Shtilerman responded

Denys Shtilerman, chief designer and co-founder of the defense company Fire Point, commented on reports of an assassination attempt. The information is "slightly exaggerated," Shtilerman wrote on X on October 1, UNN reports.

What Shtilerman said

Rumors of my death, or the death of my guards, are slightly exaggerated - Shtilerman wrote.

What preceded this

The statement appeared after reports emerged of an alleged assassination attempt against the co-founder of the defense company.

According to journalist Serhii Auslander, the company's chief designer allegedly sustained a minor injury, while the attackers were eliminated.

A Ukrainian man suspected of attempting to assassinate a representative of the defense industry in Irpin has been detained in Poland