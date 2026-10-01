An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelter

In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District, an enemy drone struck a comprehensive school building. The strike caused a fire. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN writes.

In Solomianskyi District, a UAV struck a school building. There is a fire. The children were in the shelter - the statement reads.

Klitschko noted that emergency services were heading to the scene.

Later, the capital’s mayor reported that a warehouse facility in Solomianskyi District had also been hit.

Night attack on Kyiv: cafés and warehouse facilities were on fire