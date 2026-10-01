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An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2810 views

In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District, a drone struck a school, causing a fire. A hit on warehouse premises was also recorded.

An enemy drone struck a school in Kyiv during classes — the children were in the shelter

In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District, an enemy drone struck a comprehensive school building. The strike caused a fire. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN writes.

In Solomianskyi District, a UAV struck a school building. There is a fire. The children were in the shelter

- the statement reads.

Klitschko noted that emergency services were heading to the scene.

Later, the capital’s mayor reported that a warehouse facility in Solomianskyi District had also been hit.

Night attack on Kyiv: cafés and warehouse facilities were on fire01.10.26, 00:55 • 23744 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineKyiv
School
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv