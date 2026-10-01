U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine is to blame for the increase in diesel fuel prices in the United States. The White House reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the American leader, fuel is becoming more expensive because of Kyiv's strikes on Russian oil refineries, rather than because of his war in the Middle East.

You know, diesel fuel has been affected much more not by the Middle East, but by what is happening in Russia, because the refineries that produce diesel fuel are being put out of operation at a rather alarming rate. If this were not happening, we would not have problems with diesel fuel - Trump said.

He added that "what is happening between Russia and Ukraine has become the biggest problem for the diesel fuel market."

Recall

The other day, Trump said that he had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reduce strikes on Russian oil refineries because of their impact on the global fuel market. According to the American president, Zelenskyy replied that Ukraine would "probably" do so.

Trump blamed Ukraine for record diesel prices, but analysts named the Strait of Hormuz as the main cause