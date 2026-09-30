The response to Russia’s hybrid war must be greater support for Ukraine. Matthew Whitaker, the United States Ambassador to NATO, stated this, reports Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

There are many consequences, some of which are sometimes obvious and some of which, you know, are not subject to public disclosure, and this may happen, but the point is that if Russia is involved in the recent incidents in Europe—I repeat, Estonia and Germany link it to two recent incidents—then why are the Russians doing this? The reason is to, you know, make the allies support Ukraine less, and the response to that is even greater support for Ukraine - Whitaker stated.

To remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that Estonia had established Russia’s involvement in the arson attack on a defense company that supplies equipment to Ukraine.

At the same time, German intelligence services increased surveillance of the Russian Embassy in Berlin.